Appointment of an Executive Vice President at Koios Intelligence

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Mohamed Hanini, founder, CEO, and CTO of Koïos Intelligence, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Dugas as Executive Vice President.

Charles Dugas profile picture

Charles Dugas profile picture

"I've known Charles for 20 years and am excited to have him join our leadership team. Charles brings a unique blend of industry experience as well as machine learning and AI expertise, which makes him perfectly suited to drive the development and growth of our virtual AI factory." - M. Hanini

Charles comes with over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, starting in 2001 with the launch of ApSTAT Technologies, which he co-founded with three partners, including Yoshua Bengio. Between 2004 and 2010, Charles taught actuarial science, statistics, and finance at the University of Montréal where he met Hanini. In 2011, he joined the Enterprise Analytics function of Aviva Canada to deliver analytical solutions for various applications in both personal and commercial lines. He then joined Element AI in 2017 to lead the development of solutions and products for the insurance industry, working with insurers and business partners globally. Joining EY in 2020, he led the first Canadian MGA implementation of Guidewire and delivered solutions and advisory services in data, analytics, and AI. Charles also previously worked at FICO, Mercer, and Swiss Re. He holds a B.Sc. in actuarial science, an M.Sc.A. in electrical engineering, and a Ph.D. in computer science.

"I'm very pleased to join Koïos, a company I've seen grow and mature from inception and with great values of integrity and respect, a reflection of Mohamed's own. The Olivo platform has now been proven in the market with a dozen live clients currently benefiting from substantial efficiency gains and growing volumes of business. I'm excited to be part of the next leg of expansion into new markets, supported by a series of new product capabilities." - C. Dugas

About Koios:
Koïos Intelligence provides advanced, text and voice-enabled, virtual assistant solutions to enhance customer and insurance agents' experience and streamline operations. Using state-of-the-art large language models and generative AI, we simplify complex insurance processes, improve decision-making, and enable personalized interactions for policyholders and insurers.

Contact Information

Charles Dugas
Executive Vice President
charles.dugas@koiosintelligence.ca

Mohamed Hanini
Founder, CEO & CTO
mohamed.hanini@koiosintelligence.ca

SOURCE: Koios Intelligence

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
