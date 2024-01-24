Enel has obtained €560 million ($610.2 million) for a solar module factory it is building in Catania, Sicily.From pv magazine Italy Italian power utility Enel has secured a €560 million financing package for a 3 GW heterojunction solar module factory in Catania, southern Italy. "The financing was made possible through a collaborative effort between the European Investment Bank (EIB), supported by InvestEU, and a pool of Italian banks, led by UniCredit and comprising BPER Banca and Banco BPM, backed by SACE," Italian bank Unicredit said in a press release. "The EIB financing also includes intermediated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...