United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) ("United") today announced net income for the fourth quarter of $14.1 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $25.8 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter represented a decrease of $0.28 or 72% from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $0.63 or 85%, from the fourth quarter of 2022.



On an operating basis, diluted earnings per share of $0.53 increased $0.08 or 18% compared to last quarter. Non-operating items included merger charges, losses for the previously reported bond portfolio restructuring transaction and an FDIC special assessment. Deposits grew by 8% annualized and loans grew at a 2.5% annualized rate during the quarter. Net interest revenue increased modestly during the quarter due to growth in interest bearing assets which offset the effect of a lower margin.

For the quarter, United's return on assets was 0.18% and 0.92% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 1.44% and return on tangible common equity was 10.58% on an operating basis. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.33% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.36%, up eighteen basis points from the third quarter of 2023.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, "Our focus continues to be on both maintaining a strong balance sheet and investing in growth as we continue to build the company. This quarter, we entered into a bond portfolio restructuring transaction to reduce our exposure to interest rate volatility in this uncertain environment. This will have the additional advantage of increasing our earnings in 2024. In our core banking operations, we continue to be pleased with the ability of our teams to grow our book of business. In the fourth quarter, strong deposit growth allowed us to reduce high cost brokered deposits and more than fund loan growth. While the cost of deposits continued to drift upward, the pace of margin compression has slowed. Asset quality remained solid with net charge-offs for the bank, excluding Navitas, at low levels. Looking into 2024, we expect broader credit performance to remain strong, but are closely monitoring for potential changes in both the economic environment overall and specifically in our markets."

United's net interest margin decreased by 5 basis points to 3.19% compared to the third quarter. The average yield on United's interest-earning assets was up 14 basis points to 5.31%, but funding costs increased by 22 basis points, leading to the modest reduction in the net interest margin. Net charge-offs were $10.1 million, or 0.22%, of average loans during the quarter, down 37 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023. Excluding Navitas, net charge-offs were 0.05% of average loans. Nonperforming assets were 34 basis points relative to total assets, which is in line with the prior quarter.

Mr. Harton concluded, "We are excited and optimistic about 2024. Economic conditions remain strong in our markets, though we continue to be cautious in our underwriting and portfolio management given the inherent uncertainty in the environment. Our teams continue to be focused on leading our markets in customer service, knowing that it is our connections with our customers and communities that drive our success. In 2023, including recently in the fourth quarter, we added a new member to our Board of Directors, and added new market leaders, new commercial bankers and new line-of-business leaders. We also expanded our market reach and service capabilities with new locations across our footprint. In November, United was named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker for the seventh consecutive year, an accolade that underscores our belief that we are a great place to work for great people. We are in the final phases of refreshing our corporate logo and brand across our franchise. Our commitment to investing in our people, technology and customers' needs with a culture of caring will remain the same as we continue to grow."

2023 Financial Highlights:

Completed a successful year with strong, high-quality loan and deposit growth and completed acquisitions in high-growth markets in Alabama, the Florida panhandle and Miami, which were all strategic priorities

The fourth quarter bond portfolio restructuring transaction resulted in a pre-tax loss of $52 million and the FDIC special assessment was $10 million, which reduced GAAP and operating EPS by approximately $0.39

Full-year EPS of $1.54, a decrease of 39% compared to 2022; full year operating EPS of $2.11, a decrease of 21% from 2022

Return on assets of 0.68%, or 0.94%, on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.53% on an operating basis

Return on common equity of 5.34%, or 7.33%, on an operating basis

Return on tangible common equity of 10.6% on an operating basis

A provision for credit losses of $89.4 million compared to a provision for credit losses of $63.9 million in 2022, with both periods including a provision establishing an initial allowance for acquired banks

Strong loan growth of $3.0 billion or $972 million, excluding loans acquired from acquired banks

Core transaction deposits were up $796 million compared to 2022; excluding acquired banks, 2023 core transaction deposits were down $984 million, or 6%

Net interest margin of 3.35% was down 3 basis points from last year primarily due to increased deposit costs

Noninterest income was down $62.2 million primarily due to the bond portfolio restructuring transaction

Excluding the bond portfolio restructuring transaction, noninterest income was down $4.8 million primarily due to a decline in mortgage fees, as higher rates led to lower demand and business volume

The efficiency ratio of 60.1%, or 56.2% on an operating basis, increased, primarily driven by higher deposit rates and a compressing NIM

Net charge-offs of $52.2 million, or 0.30% of average total loans, were up from the $9.65 million of net charge-offs in 2022



Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Net income of $14.1 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $25.8 million; operating net income of $64.8 million

EPS decreased by 85% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 29% on an operating basis; compared to third quarter 2023, EPS decreased 72% on a GAAP basis and increased 18% on an operating basis

The bond portfolio restructuring transaction and the FDIC special assessment reduced GAAP and operating EPS by approximately $0.38

Return on assets of 0.18%, and 0.92% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.33% excluding non-operating items

Return on common equity of 1.4%, or 7.3% when excluding non-operating items

Return on tangible common equity of 10.6% on an operating basis

Loan production of $1.4 billion, resulting in loan growth of 2.5% annualized for the quarter

Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, were up $504 million, or 8.9% annualized, from last quarter, driven by seasonal increases in public funds

Net interest margin of 3.19% was down 5 basis points from the third quarter due to increased deposit costs

Mortgage closings of $204 million compared to $253 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $223 million compared to $364 million a year ago

Noninterest income was down $55.1 million, primarily due to the pre-tax loss of $51.7 million resulting from the bond portfolio restructuring transaction

Excluding the bond portfolio restructuring transaction, noninterest income was down $3.4 million from third quarter primarily due to a seasonal decline in mortgage fees

Noninterest expenses increased $10.1 million compared to the third quarter mostly due to the FDIC special assessment of $10.0 million

Efficiency ratio of 66.3%, or 59.6% on an operating basis, up from third quarter largely driven by increased group medical insurance costs

Net charge-offs of $10.1 million, or 0.22% of average loans, down 37 basis points from the net charge-offs level experienced in the third quarter, which included a $19 million charge-off from an 8.7% participation in a large, nationally syndicated credit

Nonperforming assets of 0.34% of total assets, are in line with September 30, 2023

Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.23 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 5% year-over-year



Conference Call

United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10185556/fb5d089df4. Those without internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and available for replay by selecting "Events and Presentations" under "News and Events" within the Investor Relations section of United's website at ucbi.com.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Selected Financial Information

(in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022 Fourth

Quarter

2023-2022

Change

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, YTD

2023-2022

Change

Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter 2023 2022 INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 338,698 $ 323,147 $ 295,775 $ 279,487 $ 240,831 $ 1,237,107 $ 813,155 Interest expense 135,245 120,591 95,489 68,017 30,943 419,342 60,798 Net interest revenue 203,453 202,556 200,286 211,470 209,888 (3 )% 817,765 752,357 9 % Provision for credit losses 14,626 30,268 22,753 21,783 19,831 (26 ) 89,430 63,913 40 Noninterest income (23,090 ) 31,977 36,387 30,209 33,354 75,483 137,707 (45 ) Total revenue 165,737 204,265 213,920 219,896 223,411 (26 ) 803,818 826,151 (3 ) Noninterest expenses 154,587 144,474 132,407 139,805 117,329 32 571,273 470,149 22 Income before income tax expense 11,150 59,791 81,513 80,091 106,082 232,545 356,002 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,940 ) 11,925 18,225 17,791 24,632 45,001 78,530 Net income 14,090 47,866 63,288 62,300 81,450 187,544 277,472 Non-operating items 67,450 9,168 3,645 8,631 1,470 88,894 19,375 Income tax benefit of non-operating items (16,714 ) (2,000 ) (820 ) (1,955 ) (323 ) (21,489 ) (4,246 ) Net income - operating(1) $ 64,826 $ 55,034 $ 66,113 $ 68,976 $ 82,597 (22 ) $ 254,949 $ 292,601 (13 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income(5) $ 25,776 $ 90,059 $ 104,266 $ 101,874 $ 125,913 (80 ) $ 321,975 $ 419,915 (23 ) PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.11 $ 0.39 $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 0.74 (85 ) $ 1.54 $ 2.52 (39 ) Diluted net income - operating(1) 0.53 0.45 0.55 0.58 0.75 (29 ) 2.11 2.66 (21 ) Common stock cash dividends declared 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.22 5 0.92 0.86 7 Book value 26.52 25.87 25.98 25.76 24.38 9 26.52 24.38 9 Tangible book value(3) 18.39 17.70 17.83 17.59 17.13 7 18.39 17.13 7 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP(2)(4) 1.44 % 5.32 % 7.47 % 7.34 % 10.86 % 5.34 % 9.54 % Return on common equity - operating(1)(2)(4) 7.27 6.14 7.82 8.15 11.01 7.33 10.07 Return on tangible common equity - operating(1)(2)(3)(4) 10.58 9.03 11.35 11.63 15.20 10.63 14.04 Return on assets - GAAP(4) 0.18 0.68 0.95 0.95 1.33 0.68 1.13 Return on assets - operating(1)(4) 0.92 0.79 1.00 1.06 1.35 0.94 1.19 Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items(1)(4)(5) 1.33 1.44 1.65 1.71 2.09 1.53 1.80 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(4) 3.19 3.24 3.37 3.61 3.76 3.35 3.38 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 66.33 61.32 55.71 57.20 47.95 60.09 52.31 Efficiency ratio - operating(1) 59.57 57.43 54.17 53.67 47.35 56.17 50.16 Equity to total assets 11.95 11.85 11.89 11.90 11.25 11.95 11.25 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 8.36 8.18 8.21 8.17 7.88 8.36 7.88 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 92,877 $ 90,883 $ 103,737 $ 73,403 $ 44,281 110 $ 92,877 $ 44,281 110 Allowance for credit losses - loans 208,071 201,557 190,705 176,534 159,357 31 208,071 159,357 31 Allowance for credit losses - total 224,128 219,624 212,277 197,923 180,520 24 224,128 180,520 24 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 10,122 26,638 8,399 7,084 6,611 52,243 9,654 Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.14 % 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.14 % 1.04 % Allowance for credit losses - total to loans 1.22 1.21 1.22 1.16 1.18 1.22 1.18 Net charge-offs to average loans(4) 0.22 0.59 0.20 0.17 0.17 0.30 0.07 NPAs to total assets 0.34 0.34 0.40 0.28 0.18 0.34 0.18 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 18,319 $ 18,203 $ 17,395 $ 17,125 $ 15,335 19 $ 18,319 $ 15,335 19 Investment securities 5,822 5,701 5,914 5,915 6,228 (7 ) 5,822 6,228 (7 ) Total assets 27,297 26,869 26,120 25,872 24,009 14 27,297 24,009 14 Deposits 23,311 22,858 22,252 22,005 19,877 17 23,311 19,877 17 Shareholders' equity 3,262 3,184 3,106 3,078 2,701 21 3,262 2,701 21 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 119,010 118,976 115,266 115,152 106,223 12 119,010 106,223 12

(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation

Selected Financial Information

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter 2023 2022 Net income to operating income reconciliation

Net income (GAAP) $ 14,090 $ 47,866 $ 63,288 $ 62,300 $ 81,450 $ 187,544 $ 277,472 Bond portfolio restructuring loss 51,689 - - - - 51,689 - FDIC special assessment 9,995 - - - - 9,995 - Merger-related and other charges 5,766 9,168 3,645 8,631 1,470 27,210 19,375 Income tax benefit of non-operating items (16,714 ) (2,000 ) (820 ) (1,955 ) (323 ) (21,489 ) (4,246 ) Net income - operating $ 64,826 $ 55,034 $ 66,113 $ 68,976 $ 82,597 $ 254,949 $ 292,601 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation

Net income (GAAP) $ 14,090 $ 47,866 $ 63,288 $ 62,300 $ 81,450 $ 187,544 $ 277,472 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,940 ) 11,925 18,225 17,791 24,632 45,001 78,530 Provision for credit losses 14,626 30,268 22,753 21,783 19,831 89,430 63,913 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 25,776 $ 90,059 $ 104,266 $ 101,874 $ 125,913 $ 321,975 $ 419,915 Diluted income per common share reconciliation

Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.39 $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 0.74 $ 1.54 $ 2.52 Bond portfolio restructuring loss 0.32 - - - - 0.33 - FDIC special assessment 0.06 - - - - 0.06 - Merger-related and other charges 0.04 0.06 0.02 0.06 0.01 0.18 0.14 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.53 $ 0.45 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 0.75 $ 2.11 $ 2.66 Book value per common share reconciliation

Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 26.52 $ 25.87 $ 25.98 $ 25.76 $ 24.38 $ 26.52 $ 24.38 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (8.13 ) (8.17 ) (8.15 ) (8.17 ) (7.25 ) (8.13 ) (7.25 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 18.39 $ 17.70 $ 17.83 $ 17.59 $ 17.13 $ 18.39 $ 17.13 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation

Return on common equity (GAAP) 1.44 % 5.32 % 7.47 % 7.34 % 10.86 % 5.34 % 9.54 % Bond portfolio restructuring loss 4.47 - - - - 1.15 - FDIC special assessment 0.86 - - - - 0.22 - Merger-related and other charges 0.50 0.82 0.35 0.81 0.15 0.62 0.53 Return on common equity - operating 7.27 6.14 7.82 8.15 11.01 7.33 10.07 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.31 2.89 3.53 3.48 4.19 3.30 3.97 Return on tangible common equity - operating 10.58 % 9.03 % 11.35 % 11.63 % 15.20 % 10.63 % 14.04 % Return on assets reconciliation

Return on assets (GAAP) 0.18 % 0.68 % 0.95 % 0.95 % 1.33 % 0.68 % 1.13 % Bond portfolio restructuring loss 0.57 - - - - 0.15 - FDIC special assessment 0.11 - - - - 0.03 - Merger-related and other charges 0.06 0.11 0.05 0.11 0.02 0.08 0.06 Return on assets - operating 0.92 % 0.79 % 1.00 % 1.06 % 1.35 % 0.94 % 1.19 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation

Return on assets (GAAP) 0.18 % 0.68 % 0.95 % 0.95 % 1.33 % 0.68 % 1.13 % Income tax (benefit) expense (0.04 ) 0.18 0.29 0.29 0.41 0.17 0.32 Provision for credit losses 0.21 0.45 0.35 0.34 0.33 0.34 0.27 Bond portfolio restructuring loss 0.75 - - - - 0.20 - FDIC special assessment 0.15 - - - - 0.04 - Merger-related and other charges 0.08 0.13 0.06 0.13 0.02 0.10 0.08 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items 1.33 % 1.44 % 1.65 % 1.71 % 2.09 % 1.53 % 1.80 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation

Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 66.33 % 61.32 % 55.71 % 57.20 % 47.95 % 60.09 % 52.31 % FDIC special assessment (4.29 ) - - - - (1.05 ) - Merger-related and other charges (2.47 ) (3.89 ) (1.54 ) (3.53 ) (0.60 ) (2.87 ) (2.15 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 59.57 % 57.43 % 54.17 % 53.67 % 47.35 % 56.17 % 50.16 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation

Equity to total assets (GAAP) 11.95 % 11.85 % 11.89 % 11.90 % 11.25 % 11.95 % 11.25 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (3.27 ) (3.33 ) (3.31 ) (3.36 ) (2.97 ) (3.27 ) (2.97 ) Effect of preferred equity (0.32 ) (0.34 ) (0.37 ) (0.37 ) (0.40 ) (0.32 ) (0.40 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.36 % 8.18 % 8.21 % 8.17 % 7.88 % 8.36 % 7.88 %

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Financial Highlights

Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End

(in millions) 2023 2022 Linked

Quarter

Change

Year over Year

Change

Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,264 $ 3,279 $ 3,111 $ 3,141 $ 2,735 $ (15 ) $ 529 Income producing commercial RE 4,264 4,130 3,670 3,611 3,262 134 1002 Commercial & industrial 2,411 2,504 2,550 2,442 2,252 (93 ) 159 Commercial construction 1,860 1,850 1,739 1,806 1,598 10 262 Equipment financing 1,543 1,534 1,510 1,447 1,374 9 169 Total commercial 13,342 13,297 12,580 12,447 11,221 45 2,121 Residential mortgage 3,199 3,043 2,905 2,756 2,355 156 844 Home equity lines of credit 959 941 927 930 850 18 109 Residential construction 302 399 463 492 443 (97 ) (141 ) Manufactured housing 336 343 340 326 317 (7 ) 19 Consumer 181 180 180 174 149 1 32 Total loans $ 18,319 $ 18,203 $ 17,395 $ 17,125 $ 15,335 $ 116 $ 2,984 LOANS BY STATE Georgia $ 4,357 $ 4,321 $ 4,281 $ 4,177 $ 4,051 $ 36 $ 306 South Carolina 2,780 2,801 2,750 2,672 2,587 (21 ) 193 North Carolina 2,492 2,445 2,355 2,257 2,186 47 306 Tennessee 2,244 2,314 2,387 2,458 2,507 (70 ) (263 ) Florida 2,442 2,318 1,708 1,745 1,308 124 1,134 Alabama 1,082 1,070 1,062 1,029 - 12 1,082 Commercial Banking Solutions 2,922 2,934 2,852 2,787 2,696 (12 ) 226 Total loans $ 18,319 $ 18,203 $ 17,395 $ 17,125 $ 15,335 $ 116 $ 2,984

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Year-End (in millions) 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,264 $ 2,735 $ 2,322 $ 2,090 $ 1,720 Income producing commercial RE 4,264 3,262 2,601 2,541 2,008 Commercial & industrial 2,411 2,252 1,910 2,499 1,221 Commercial construction 1,860 1,598 1,015 967 976 Equipment financing 1,543 1,374 1,083 864 745 Total commercial 13,342 11,221 8,931 8,961 6,670 Residential mortgage 3,199 2,355 1,638 1,285 1,118 Home equity 959 850 694 697 661 Residential construction 302 443 359 281 236 Manufactured housing 336 317 - - - Consumer 181 149 138 147 128 Total loans $ 18,319 $ 15,335 $ 11,760 $ 11,371 $ 8,813 LOANS BY STATE Georgia $ 4,357 $ 4,051 $ 3,778 $ 3,685 $ 3,606 South Carolina 2,780 2,587 2,235 1,947 1,708 North Carolina 2,492 2,186 1,895 1,281 1,156 Tennessee 2,244 2,507 373 415 421 Florida 2,442 1,308 1,148 1,435 - Alabama 1,082 - - - - Commercial Banking Solutions 2,922 2,696 2,331 2,608 1,922 Total loans $ 18,319 $ 15,335 $ 11,760 $ 11,371 $ 8,813

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality (in thousands) 2023

Fourth

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Second

Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 3,094 $ 5,134 $ 3,471 Income producing RE 30,128 30,255 32,542 Commercial & industrial 13,467 13,382 30,823 Commercial construction 1,878 1,065 115 Equipment financing 8,505 9,206 8,989 Total commercial 57,072 59,042 75,940 Residential mortgage 13,944 11,893 11,419 Home equity 3,772 4,009 2,777 Residential construction 944 2,074 1,682 Manufactured housing 15,861 12,711 10,782 Consumer 94 89 19 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 91,687 89,818 102,619 OREO and repossessed assets 1,190 1,065 1,118 Total NPAs $ 92,877 $ 90,883 $ 103,737 2023

Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ 35 - % $ 582 0.07 % $ (205 ) (0.03 )% Income producing RE (562 ) (0.05 ) 3,011 0.30 1,184 0.13 Commercial & industrial 547 0.09 17,542 2.71 2,746 0.44 Commercial construction 33 0.01 (49 ) (0.01 ) (105 ) (0.02 ) Equipment financing 7,926 2.05 6,325 1.62 2,537 0.69 Total commercial 7,979 0.24 27,411 0.83 6,157 0.20 Residential mortgage 12 - (129 ) (0.02 ) (43 ) (0.01 ) Home equity (68 ) (0.03 ) (2,784 ) (1.17 ) (59 ) (0.03 ) Residential construction (13 ) (0.01 ) 341 0.31 623 0.53 Manufactured housing 1,444 1.69 1,168 1.34 620 0.75 Consumer 768 1.70 631 1.37 1,101 2.51 Total $ 10,122 0.22 $ 26,638 0.59 $ 8,399 0.20 (1) Annualized.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 200,781 $ 195,771 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 803,094 316,082 Federal funds and other short-term investments - 135,000 Cash and cash equivalents 1,003,875 646,853 Debt securities available-for-sale 3,331,084 3,614,333 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,095,620 and $2,191,073, respectively) 2,490,848 2,613,648 Loans held for sale at fair value 33,008 13,600 Loans and leases held for investment 18,318,755 15,334,627 Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (208,071 ) (159,357 ) Loans and leases, net 18,110,684 15,175,270 Premises and equipment, net 378,421 298,456 Bank owned life insurance 345,371 299,297 Accrued interest receivable 87,782 72,807 Net deferred tax asset 113,214 129,313 Derivative financial instruments 50,352 50,636 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 990,087 779,248 Other assets 362,525 315,423 Total assets $ 27,297,251 $ 24,008,884 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,534,307 $ 7,643,081 NOW and interest-bearing demand 6,155,193 4,350,878 Money market 5,600,587 4,510,680 Savings 1,207,807 1,456,337 Time 3,649,498 1,781,482 Brokered 163,219 134,049 Total deposits 23,310,611 19,876,507 Short-term borrowings - 158,933 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 550,000 Long-term debt 324,823 324,663 Derivative financial instruments 84,811 99,543 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 315,481 298,564 Total liabilities 24,035,726 21,308,210 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 and 4,000 shares Series I issued and outstanding, respectively; $25,000 per share liquidation preference 88,266 96,422 Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 119,010,319 and 106,222,758 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 119,010 106,223 Common stock issuable; 620,108 and 607,128 shares, respectively 13,110 12,307 Capital surplus 2,699,112 2,306,366 Retained earnings 581,219 508,844 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (239,192 ) (329,488 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,261,525 2,700,674 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 27,297,251 $ 24,008,884

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 281,909 $ 197,330 $ 1,042,605 $ 673,402 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,732, 2,561, $7,295 and $10,323 44,025 40,781 169,800 131,824 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 12,764 2,720 24,702 7,929 Total interest revenue 338,698 240,831 1,237,107 813,155 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 44,527 9,688 125,336 17,312 Money market 50,967 11,244 156,397 18,274 Savings 758 356 2,866 693 Time 35,511 3,498 110,975 5,820 Deposits 131,763 24,786 395,574 42,099 Short-term borrowings 9 480 3,195 507 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 1,424 5,761 1,424 Long-term debt 3,473 4,253 14,812 16,768 Total interest expense 135,245 30,943 419,342 60,798 Net interest revenue 203,453 209,888 817,765 752,357 Provision for credit losses 14,626 19,831 89,430 63,913 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 188,827 190,057 728,335 688,444 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 9,621 9,519 38,412 38,163 Mortgage loan gains and related fees 1,956 3,104 19,220 32,524 Wealth management fees 5,965 5,835 23,740 23,594 Gains from other loan sales 2,237 1,504 9,146 10,730 Other lending and loan servicing fees 3,994 2,487 13,973 10,005 Securities losses, net (51,689 ) (184 ) (53,333 ) (3,872 ) Other 4,826 11,089 24,325 26,563 Total noninterest income (23,090 ) 33,354 75,483 137,707 Total revenue 165,737 223,411 803,818 826,151 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 82,343 68,143 318,464 276,205 Occupancy 11,616 8,866 42,640 36,247 Communications and equipment 11,610 10,516 43,264 38,234 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 14,992 3,098 27,449 9,894 Professional fees 7,062 5,496 26,732 20,166 Lending and loan servicing expense 2,176 1,604 9,722 9,350 Outside services - electronic banking 2,931 3,954 11,577 12,583 Postage, printing and supplies 2,162 2,441 9,467 8,749 Advertising and public relations 2,559 2,052 9,473 8,384 Amortization of intangibles 4,055 1,619 15,175 6,826 Merger-related and other charges 5,766 1,470 27,210 19,375 Other 7,315 8,070 30,100 24,136 Total noninterest expenses 154,587 117,329 571,273 470,149 Net income before income taxes 11,150 106,082 232,545 356,002 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,940 ) 24,632 45,001 78,530 Net income $ 14,090 $ 81,450 $ 187,544 $ 277,472 Preferred stock dividends, net of discount on repurchases 1,395 1,718 5,665 6,875 Earnings allocated to participating securities 77 461 1,032 1,462 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,618 $ 79,271 $ 180,847 $ 269,135 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.74 $ 1.54 $ 2.52 Diluted 0.11 0.74 1.54 2.52 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 119,612 106,795 117,603 106,661 Diluted 119,713 106,916 117,745 106,778

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Three Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) 2023 2022 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 18,167,572 $ 281,776 6.15 % $ 15,002,836 $ 197,502 5.22 % Taxable securities (3) 5,772,630 42,293 2.93 6,325,165 38,220 2.42 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 367,585 2,326 2.53 490,838 3,440 2.80 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 1,092,939 13,294 4.83 453,090 2,912 2.55 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 25,400,726 339,689 5.31 22,271,929 242,074 4.32 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (204,631 ) (152,551 ) Cash and due from banks 210,383 217,873 Premises and equipment 377,765 297,523 Other assets (3) 1,516,268 1,166,424 Total assets $ 27,300,511 $ 23,801,198 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 5,961,835 44,527 2.96 $ 4,385,916 9,688 0.88 Money market 5,799,213 50,967 3.49 4,628,585 11,244 0.96 Savings 1,227,708 758 0.24 1,480,908 356 0.10 Time 3,611,790 35,117 3.86 1,708,311 3,143 0.73 Brokered time deposits 60,583 394 2.58 51,258 355 2.75 Total interest-bearing deposits 16,661,129 131,763 3.14 12,254,978 24,786 0.80 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 7,958 9 0.45 47,487 480 4.01 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - 135,000 1,424 4.18 Long-term debt 324,801 3,473 4.24 324,590 4,253 5.20 Total borrowed funds 332,759 3,482 4.15 507,077 6,157 4.82 Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,993,888 135,245 3.16 12,762,055 30,943 0.96 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,690,251 7,993,816 Other liabilities 410,067 383,270 Total liabilities 24,094,206 21,139,141 Shareholders' equity 3,206,305 2,662,057 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 27,300,511 $ 23,801,198 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 204,444 $ 211,131 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.15 % 3.36 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.19 % 3.76 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate. (2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale. (3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $458 million in 2023 and $454 million in 2022 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation. (4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) 2023 2022 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 17,576,424 $ 1,042,578 5.93 % $ 14,571,746 $ 673,491 4.62 % Taxable securities (3) 5,929,687 162,505 2.74 6,284,603 121,501 1.93 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 381,731 9,796 2.57 496,327 13,865 2.79 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 642,499 26,397 4.11 1,065,057 9,104 0.85 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 24,530,341 1,241,276 5.06 22,417,733 817,961 3.65 Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (191,016 ) (135,144 ) Cash and due from banks 239,574 204,852 Premises and equipment 355,139 288,044 Other assets (3) 1,517,940 1,275,263 Total assets $ 26,451,978 $ 24,050,748 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 5,161,071 125,336 2.43 $ 4,486,263 17,312 0.39 Money market 5,462,677 156,397 2.86 4,900,667 18,274 0.37 Savings 1,312,469 2,866 0.22 1,482,599 693 0.05 Time 3,106,989 100,973 3.25 1,693,307 5,152 0.30 Brokered time deposits 224,914 10,002 4.45 61,636 668 1.08 Total interest-bearing deposits 15,268,120 395,574 2.59 12,624,472 42,099 0.33 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 75,965 3,195 4.21 13,004 507 3.90 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 124,425 5,761 4.63 34,027 1,424 4.18 Long-term debt 324,753 14,812 4.56 323,102 16,768 5.19 Total borrowed funds 525,143 23,768 4.53 370,133 18,699 5.05 Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,793,263 419,342 2.66 12,994,605 60,798 0.47 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,091,034 7,967,321 Other liabilities 397,337 377,221 Total liabilities 23,281,634 21,339,147 Shareholders' equity 3,170,344 2,711,601 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 26,451,978 $ 24,050,748 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 821,934 $ 757,163 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.40 % 3.18 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.35 % 3.38 %





(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate. (2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale. (3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $424 million in 2023 and $277 million in 2022 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation. (4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.



About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 US financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of December 31, 2023, United Community has $27.2 billion in assets and 207 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community has been recognized nationally as a leader in customer service, financial performance, and workplace environment. Among the accolades, United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. United Community was also recognized by Newsweek in 2023 as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America, is a multi-award recipient of the Greenwich Excellence Awards and was named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" in 2023 for the seventh consecutive year. Additional information about United Community can be found at ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as "operating net income," "pre-tax, pre-provision income," "operating net income per diluted common share," "operating earnings per share," "tangible book value per common share," "operating return on common equity," "operating return on tangible common equity," "operating return on assets," "return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding non-operating items," "return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision," "operating efficiency ratio," and "tangible common equity to tangible assets." These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United's underlying performance trends. Further, United's management uses these measures in managing and evaluating United's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about United's operations and performance. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the strength of our pipelines and their ability to support business growth across our markets and our belief that our high-quality balance sheet and business mix will support strong performance regardless of future economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships as a result of these acquisitions, (3) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies' customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to these acquisitions, (4) the risks relating to the integration of acquired banks' operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (5) the risks associated with United's pursuit of future acquisitions, (6) the risk associated with expansion into new geographic or product markets, and (7) general competitive, economic, political, regulatory and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in United's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Many of these factors are beyond United's ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

