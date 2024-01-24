Anzeige
WKN: A1JB5Q | ISIN: US90984P3038 | Ticker-Symbol: UCBN
Frankfurt
24.01.24
08:02 Uhr
26,800 Euro
-0,400
-1,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,60027,00018:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.01.2024 | 13:36
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) ("United") today announced net income for the fourth quarter of $14.1 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $25.8 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter represented a decrease of $0.28 or 72% from the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $0.63 or 85%, from the fourth quarter of 2022.

On an operating basis, diluted earnings per share of $0.53 increased $0.08 or 18% compared to last quarter. Non-operating items included merger charges, losses for the previously reported bond portfolio restructuring transaction and an FDIC special assessment. Deposits grew by 8% annualized and loans grew at a 2.5% annualized rate during the quarter. Net interest revenue increased modestly during the quarter due to growth in interest bearing assets which offset the effect of a lower margin.

For the quarter, United's return on assets was 0.18% and 0.92% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 1.44% and return on tangible common equity was 10.58% on an operating basis. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.33% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.36%, up eighteen basis points from the third quarter of 2023.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, "Our focus continues to be on both maintaining a strong balance sheet and investing in growth as we continue to build the company. This quarter, we entered into a bond portfolio restructuring transaction to reduce our exposure to interest rate volatility in this uncertain environment. This will have the additional advantage of increasing our earnings in 2024. In our core banking operations, we continue to be pleased with the ability of our teams to grow our book of business. In the fourth quarter, strong deposit growth allowed us to reduce high cost brokered deposits and more than fund loan growth. While the cost of deposits continued to drift upward, the pace of margin compression has slowed. Asset quality remained solid with net charge-offs for the bank, excluding Navitas, at low levels. Looking into 2024, we expect broader credit performance to remain strong, but are closely monitoring for potential changes in both the economic environment overall and specifically in our markets."

United's net interest margin decreased by 5 basis points to 3.19% compared to the third quarter. The average yield on United's interest-earning assets was up 14 basis points to 5.31%, but funding costs increased by 22 basis points, leading to the modest reduction in the net interest margin. Net charge-offs were $10.1 million, or 0.22%, of average loans during the quarter, down 37 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023. Excluding Navitas, net charge-offs were 0.05% of average loans. Nonperforming assets were 34 basis points relative to total assets, which is in line with the prior quarter.

Mr. Harton concluded, "We are excited and optimistic about 2024. Economic conditions remain strong in our markets, though we continue to be cautious in our underwriting and portfolio management given the inherent uncertainty in the environment. Our teams continue to be focused on leading our markets in customer service, knowing that it is our connections with our customers and communities that drive our success. In 2023, including recently in the fourth quarter, we added a new member to our Board of Directors, and added new market leaders, new commercial bankers and new line-of-business leaders. We also expanded our market reach and service capabilities with new locations across our footprint. In November, United was named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker for the seventh consecutive year, an accolade that underscores our belief that we are a great place to work for great people. We are in the final phases of refreshing our corporate logo and brand across our franchise. Our commitment to investing in our people, technology and customers' needs with a culture of caring will remain the same as we continue to grow."

2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Completed a successful year with strong, high-quality loan and deposit growth and completed acquisitions in high-growth markets in Alabama, the Florida panhandle and Miami, which were all strategic priorities
  • The fourth quarter bond portfolio restructuring transaction resulted in a pre-tax loss of $52 million and the FDIC special assessment was $10 million, which reduced GAAP and operating EPS by approximately $0.39
  • Full-year EPS of $1.54, a decrease of 39% compared to 2022; full year operating EPS of $2.11, a decrease of 21% from 2022
  • Return on assets of 0.68%, or 0.94%, on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.53% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 5.34%, or 7.33%, on an operating basis
  • Return on tangible common equity of 10.6% on an operating basis
  • A provision for credit losses of $89.4 million compared to a provision for credit losses of $63.9 million in 2022, with both periods including a provision establishing an initial allowance for acquired banks
  • Strong loan growth of $3.0 billion or $972 million, excluding loans acquired from acquired banks
  • Core transaction deposits were up $796 million compared to 2022; excluding acquired banks, 2023 core transaction deposits were down $984 million, or 6%
  • Net interest margin of 3.35% was down 3 basis points from last year primarily due to increased deposit costs
  • Noninterest income was down $62.2 million primarily due to the bond portfolio restructuring transaction
  • Excluding the bond portfolio restructuring transaction, noninterest income was down $4.8 million primarily due to a decline in mortgage fees, as higher rates led to lower demand and business volume
  • The efficiency ratio of 60.1%, or 56.2% on an operating basis, increased, primarily driven by higher deposit rates and a compressing NIM
  • Net charge-offs of $52.2 million, or 0.30% of average total loans, were up from the $9.65 million of net charge-offs in 2022

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $14.1 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $25.8 million; operating net income of $64.8 million
  • EPS decreased by 85% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 29% on an operating basis; compared to third quarter 2023, EPS decreased 72% on a GAAP basis and increased 18% on an operating basis
  • The bond portfolio restructuring transaction and the FDIC special assessment reduced GAAP and operating EPS by approximately $0.38
  • Return on assets of 0.18%, and 0.92% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.33% excluding non-operating items
  • Return on common equity of 1.4%, or 7.3% when excluding non-operating items
  • Return on tangible common equity of 10.6% on an operating basis
  • Loan production of $1.4 billion, resulting in loan growth of 2.5% annualized for the quarter
  • Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, were up $504 million, or 8.9% annualized, from last quarter, driven by seasonal increases in public funds
  • Net interest margin of 3.19% was down 5 basis points from the third quarter due to increased deposit costs
  • Mortgage closings of $204 million compared to $253 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $223 million compared to $364 million a year ago
  • Noninterest income was down $55.1 million, primarily due to the pre-tax loss of $51.7 million resulting from the bond portfolio restructuring transaction
  • Excluding the bond portfolio restructuring transaction, noninterest income was down $3.4 million from third quarter primarily due to a seasonal decline in mortgage fees
  • Noninterest expenses increased $10.1 million compared to the third quarter mostly due to the FDIC special assessment of $10.0 million
  • Efficiency ratio of 66.3%, or 59.6% on an operating basis, up from third quarter largely driven by increased group medical insurance costs
  • Net charge-offs of $10.1 million, or 0.22% of average loans, down 37 basis points from the net charge-offs level experienced in the third quarter, which included a $19 million charge-off from an 8.7% participation in a large, nationally syndicated credit
  • Nonperforming assets of 0.34% of total assets, are in line with September 30, 2023
  • Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.23 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 5% year-over-year

Conference Call

United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10185556/fb5d089df4. Those without internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and available for replay by selecting "Events and Presentations" under "News and Events" within the Investor Relations section of United's website at ucbi.com.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
 2022 Fourth
Quarter
2023-2022
Change
 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, YTD
2023-2022
Change
Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 2023 2022
INCOME SUMMARY
Interest revenue $338,698 $323,147 $295,775 $279,487 $240,831 $1,237,107 $813,155
Interest expense 135,245 120,591 95,489 68,017 30,943 419,342 60,798
Net interest revenue 203,453 202,556 200,286 211,470 209,888 (3)% 817,765 752,357 9%
Provision for credit losses 14,626 30,268 22,753 21,783 19,831 (26) 89,430 63,913 40
Noninterest income (23,090) 31,977 36,387 30,209 33,354 75,483 137,707 (45)
Total revenue 165,737 204,265 213,920 219,896 223,411 (26) 803,818 826,151 (3)
Noninterest expenses 154,587 144,474 132,407 139,805 117,329 32 571,273 470,149 22
Income before income tax expense 11,150 59,791 81,513 80,091 106,082 232,545 356,002
Income tax (benefit) expense (2,940) 11,925 18,225 17,791 24,632 45,001 78,530
Net income 14,090 47,866 63,288 62,300 81,450 187,544 277,472
Non-operating items 67,450 9,168 3,645 8,631 1,470 88,894 19,375
Income tax benefit of non-operating items (16,714) (2,000) (820) (1,955) (323) (21,489) (4,246)
Net income - operating(1) $64,826 $55,034 $66,113 $68,976 $82,597 (22) $254,949 $292,601 (13)
Pre-tax pre-provision income(5) $25,776 $90,059 $104,266 $101,874 $125,913 (80) $321,975 $419,915 (23)
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Per common share:
Diluted net income - GAAP $0.11 $0.39 $0.53 $0.52 $0.74 (85) $1.54 $2.52 (39)
Diluted net income - operating(1) 0.53 0.45 0.55 0.58 0.75 (29) 2.11 2.66 (21)
Common stock cash dividends declared 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.22 5 0.92 0.86 7
Book value 26.52 25.87 25.98 25.76 24.38 9 26.52 24.38 9
Tangible book value(3) 18.39 17.70 17.83 17.59 17.13 7 18.39 17.13 7
Key performance ratios:
Return on common equity - GAAP(2)(4) 1.44% 5.32% 7.47% 7.34% 10.86% 5.34% 9.54%
Return on common equity - operating(1)(2)(4) 7.27 6.14 7.82 8.15 11.01 7.33 10.07
Return on tangible common equity - operating(1)(2)(3)(4) 10.58 9.03 11.35 11.63 15.20 10.63 14.04
Return on assets - GAAP(4) 0.18 0.68 0.95 0.95 1.33 0.68 1.13
Return on assets - operating(1)(4) 0.92 0.79 1.00 1.06 1.35 0.94 1.19
Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items(1)(4)(5) 1.33 1.44 1.65 1.71 2.09 1.53 1.80
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(4) 3.19 3.24 3.37 3.61 3.76 3.35 3.38
Efficiency ratio - GAAP 66.33 61.32 55.71 57.20 47.95 60.09 52.31
Efficiency ratio - operating(1) 59.57 57.43 54.17 53.67 47.35 56.17 50.16
Equity to total assets 11.95 11.85 11.89 11.90 11.25 11.95 11.25
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 8.36 8.18 8.21 8.17 7.88 8.36 7.88
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $92,877 $90,883 $103,737 $73,403 $44,281 110 $92,877 $44,281 110
Allowance for credit losses - loans 208,071 201,557 190,705 176,534 159,357 31 208,071 159,357 31
Allowance for credit losses - total 224,128 219,624 212,277 197,923 180,520 24 224,128 180,520 24
Net charge-offs (recoveries) 10,122 26,638 8,399 7,084 6,611 52,243 9,654
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.14% 1.11% 1.10% 1.03% 1.04% 1.14% 1.04%
Allowance for credit losses - total to loans 1.22 1.21 1.22 1.16 1.18 1.22 1.18
Net charge-offs to average loans(4) 0.22 0.59 0.20 0.17 0.17 0.30 0.07
NPAs to total assets 0.34 0.34 0.40 0.28 0.18 0.34 0.18
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
Loans $18,319 $18,203 $17,395 $17,125 $15,335 19 $18,319 $15,335 19
Investment securities 5,822 5,701 5,914 5,915 6,228 (7) 5,822 6,228 (7)
Total assets 27,297 26,869 26,120 25,872 24,009 14 27,297 24,009 14
Deposits 23,311 22,858 22,252 22,005 19,877 17 23,311 19,877 17
Shareholders' equity 3,262 3,184 3,106 3,078 2,701 21 3,262 2,701 21
Common shares outstanding (thousands) 119,010 118,976 115,266 115,152 106,223 12 119,010 106,223 12
(1)Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page.
(2)Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(3)Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization.
(4)Annualized.
(5)Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
 2022 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 2023 2022
Net income to operating income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP) $14,090 $47,866 $63,288 $62,300 $81,450 $187,544 $277,472
Bond portfolio restructuring loss 51,689 - - - - 51,689 -
FDIC special assessment 9,995 - - - - 9,995 -
Merger-related and other charges 5,766 9,168 3,645 8,631 1,470 27,210 19,375
Income tax benefit of non-operating items (16,714) (2,000) (820) (1,955) (323) (21,489) (4,246)
Net income - operating $64,826 $55,034 $66,113 $68,976 $82,597 $254,949 $292,601
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP) $14,090 $47,866 $63,288 $62,300 $81,450 $187,544 $277,472
Income tax (benefit) expense (2,940) 11,925 18,225 17,791 24,632 45,001 78,530
Provision for credit losses 14,626 30,268 22,753 21,783 19,831 89,430 63,913
Pre-tax pre-provision income $25,776 $90,059 $104,266 $101,874 $125,913 $321,975 $419,915
Diluted income per common share reconciliation
Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $0.11 $0.39 $0.53 $0.52 $0.74 $1.54 $2.52
Bond portfolio restructuring loss 0.32 - - - - 0.33 -
FDIC special assessment 0.06 - - - - 0.06 -
Merger-related and other charges 0.04 0.06 0.02 0.06 0.01 0.18 0.14
Diluted income per common share - operating $0.53 $0.45 $0.55 $0.58 $0.75 $2.11 $2.66
Book value per common share reconciliation
Book value per common share (GAAP) $26.52 $25.87 $25.98 $25.76 $24.38 $26.52 $24.38
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (8.13) (8.17) (8.15) (8.17) (7.25) (8.13) (7.25)
Tangible book value per common share $18.39 $17.70 $17.83 $17.59 $17.13 $18.39 $17.13
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
Return on common equity (GAAP) 1.44% 5.32% 7.47% 7.34% 10.86% 5.34% 9.54%
Bond portfolio restructuring loss 4.47 - - - - 1.15 -
FDIC special assessment 0.86 - - - - 0.22 -
Merger-related and other charges 0.50 0.82 0.35 0.81 0.15 0.62 0.53
Return on common equity - operating 7.27 6.14 7.82 8.15 11.01 7.33 10.07
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.31 2.89 3.53 3.48 4.19 3.30 3.97
Return on tangible common equity - operating 10.58% 9.03% 11.35% 11.63% 15.20% 10.63% 14.04%
Return on assets reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP) 0.18% 0.68% 0.95% 0.95% 1.33% 0.68% 1.13%
Bond portfolio restructuring loss 0.57 - - - - 0.15 -
FDIC special assessment 0.11 - - - - 0.03 -
Merger-related and other charges 0.06 0.11 0.05 0.11 0.02 0.08 0.06
Return on assets - operating 0.92% 0.79% 1.00% 1.06% 1.35% 0.94% 1.19%
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP) 0.18% 0.68% 0.95% 0.95% 1.33% 0.68% 1.13%
Income tax (benefit) expense (0.04) 0.18 0.29 0.29 0.41 0.17 0.32
Provision for credit losses 0.21 0.45 0.35 0.34 0.33 0.34 0.27
Bond portfolio restructuring loss 0.75 - - - - 0.20 -
FDIC special assessment 0.15 - - - - 0.04 -
Merger-related and other charges 0.08 0.13 0.06 0.13 0.02 0.10 0.08
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items 1.33% 1.44% 1.65% 1.71% 2.09% 1.53% 1.80%
Efficiency ratio reconciliation
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 66.33% 61.32% 55.71% 57.20% 47.95% 60.09% 52.31%
FDIC special assessment (4.29) - - - - (1.05) -
Merger-related and other charges (2.47) (3.89) (1.54) (3.53) (0.60) (2.87) (2.15)
Efficiency ratio - operating 59.57% 57.43% 54.17% 53.67% 47.35% 56.17% 50.16%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
Equity to total assets (GAAP) 11.95% 11.85% 11.89% 11.90% 11.25% 11.95% 11.25%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (3.27) (3.33) (3.31) (3.36) (2.97) (3.27) (2.97)
Effect of preferred equity (0.32) (0.34) (0.37) (0.37) (0.40) (0.32) (0.40)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.36% 8.18% 8.21% 8.17% 7.88% 8.36% 7.88%
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
(in millions)
2023 2022 Linked
Quarter
Change
 Year over Year
Change
Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter
LOANS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied commercial RE$3,264 $3,279 $3,111 $3,141 $2,735 $(15) $529
Income producing commercial RE 4,264 4,130 3,670 3,611 3,262 134 1002
Commercial & industrial 2,411 2,504 2,550 2,442 2,252 (93) 159
Commercial construction 1,860 1,850 1,739 1,806 1,598 10 262
Equipment financing 1,543 1,534 1,510 1,447 1,374 9 169
Total commercial 13,342 13,297 12,580 12,447 11,221 45 2,121
Residential mortgage 3,199 3,043 2,905 2,756 2,355 156 844
Home equity lines of credit 959 941 927 930 850 18 109
Residential construction 302 399 463 492 443 (97) (141)
Manufactured housing 336 343 340 326 317 (7) 19
Consumer 181 180 180 174 149 1 32
Total loans$18,319 $18,203 $17,395 $17,125 $15,335 $116 $2,984
LOANS BY STATE
Georgia$4,357 $4,321 $4,281 $4,177 $4,051 $36 $306
South Carolina 2,780 2,801 2,750 2,672 2,587 (21) 193
North Carolina 2,492 2,445 2,355 2,257 2,186 47 306
Tennessee 2,244 2,314 2,387 2,458 2,507 (70) (263)
Florida 2,442 2,318 1,708 1,745 1,308 124 1,134
Alabama 1,082 1,070 1,062 1,029 - 12 1,082
Commercial Banking Solutions 2,922 2,934 2,852 2,787 2,696 (12) 226
Total loans$18,319 $18,203 $17,395 $17,125 $15,335 $116 $2,984
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Year-End
(in millions)
2023 2022 2021 2020 2019
LOANS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied commercial RE$3,264 $2,735 $2,322 $2,090 $1,720
Income producing commercial RE 4,264 3,262 2,601 2,541 2,008
Commercial & industrial 2,411 2,252 1,910 2,499 1,221
Commercial construction 1,860 1,598 1,015 967 976
Equipment financing 1,543 1,374 1,083 864 745
Total commercial 13,342 11,221 8,931 8,961 6,670
Residential mortgage 3,199 2,355 1,638 1,285 1,118
Home equity 959 850 694 697 661
Residential construction 302 443 359 281 236
Manufactured housing 336 317 - - -
Consumer 181 149 138 147 128
Total loans$18,319 $15,335 $11,760 $11,371 $8,813
LOANS BY STATE
Georgia$4,357 $4,051 $3,778 $3,685 $3,606
South Carolina 2,780 2,587 2,235 1,947 1,708
North Carolina 2,492 2,186 1,895 1,281 1,156
Tennessee 2,244 2,507 373 415 421
Florida 2,442 1,308 1,148 1,435 -
Alabama 1,082 - - - -
Commercial Banking Solutions 2,922 2,696 2,331 2,608 1,922
Total loans$18,319 $15,335 $11,760 $11,371 $8,813
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Credit Quality
(in thousands)
2023
Fourth
Quarter
 Third
Quarter
 Second
Quarter
NONACCRUAL LOANS
Owner occupied RE $3,094 $5,134 $3,471
Income producing RE 30,128 30,255 32,542
Commercial & industrial 13,467 13,382 30,823
Commercial construction 1,878 1,065 115
Equipment financing 8,505 9,206 8,989
Total commercial 57,072 59,042 75,940
Residential mortgage 13,944 11,893 11,419
Home equity 3,772 4,009 2,777
Residential construction 944 2,074 1,682
Manufactured housing 15,861 12,711 10,782
Consumer 94 89 19
Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 91,687 89,818 102,619
OREO and repossessed assets 1,190 1,065 1,118
Total NPAs$ 92,877 $90,883 $103,737
2023
Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter
(in thousands)Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied RE$35 -% $582 0.07% $(205) (0.03)%
Income producing RE (562) (0.05) 3,011 0.30 1,184 0.13
Commercial & industrial 547 0.09 17,542 2.71 2,746 0.44
Commercial construction 33 0.01 (49) (0.01) (105) (0.02)
Equipment financing 7,926 2.05 6,325 1.62 2,537 0.69
Total commercial 7,979 0.24 27,411 0.83 6,157 0.20
Residential mortgage 12 - (129) (0.02) (43) (0.01)
Home equity (68) (0.03) (2,784) (1.17) (59) (0.03)
Residential construction (13) (0.01) 341 0.31 623 0.53
Manufactured housing 1,444 1.69 1,168 1.34 620 0.75
Consumer 768 1.70 631 1.37 1,101 2.51
Total$10,122 0.22 $26,638 0.59 $8,399 0.20
(1) Annualized.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks $200,781 $195,771
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 803,094 316,082
Federal funds and other short-term investments - 135,000
Cash and cash equivalents 1,003,875 646,853
Debt securities available-for-sale 3,331,084 3,614,333
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,095,620 and $2,191,073, respectively) 2,490,848 2,613,648
Loans held for sale at fair value 33,008 13,600
Loans and leases held for investment 18,318,755 15,334,627
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (208,071) (159,357)
Loans and leases, net 18,110,684 15,175,270
Premises and equipment, net 378,421 298,456
Bank owned life insurance 345,371 299,297
Accrued interest receivable 87,782 72,807
Net deferred tax asset 113,214 129,313
Derivative financial instruments 50,352 50,636
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 990,087 779,248
Other assets 362,525 315,423
Total assets $27,297,251 $24,008,884
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand $6,534,307 $7,643,081
NOW and interest-bearing demand 6,155,193 4,350,878
Money market 5,600,587 4,510,680
Savings 1,207,807 1,456,337
Time 3,649,498 1,781,482
Brokered 163,219 134,049
Total deposits 23,310,611 19,876,507
Short-term borrowings - 158,933
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 550,000
Long-term debt 324,823 324,663
Derivative financial instruments 84,811 99,543
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 315,481 298,564
Total liabilities 24,035,726 21,308,210
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $1 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 and 4,000 shares Series I issued and outstanding, respectively; $25,000 per share liquidation preference 88,266 96,422
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 119,010,319 and 106,222,758 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 119,010 106,223
Common stock issuable; 620,108 and 607,128 shares, respectively 13,110 12,307
Capital surplus 2,699,112 2,306,366
Retained earnings 581,219 508,844
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (239,192) (329,488)
Total shareholders' equity 3,261,525 2,700,674
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $27,297,251 $24,008,884
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Interest revenue:
Loans, including fees $281,909 $197,330 $1,042,605 $673,402
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,732, 2,561, $7,295 and $10,323 44,025 40,781 169,800 131,824
Deposits in banks and short-term investments 12,764 2,720 24,702 7,929
Total interest revenue 338,698 240,831 1,237,107 813,155
Interest expense:
Deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand 44,527 9,688 125,336 17,312
Money market 50,967 11,244 156,397 18,274
Savings 758 356 2,866 693
Time 35,511 3,498 110,975 5,820
Deposits 131,763 24,786 395,574 42,099
Short-term borrowings 9 480 3,195 507
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 1,424 5,761 1,424
Long-term debt 3,473 4,253 14,812 16,768
Total interest expense 135,245 30,943 419,342 60,798
Net interest revenue 203,453 209,888 817,765 752,357
Provision for credit losses 14,626 19,831 89,430 63,913
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 188,827 190,057 728,335 688,444
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees 9,621 9,519 38,412 38,163
Mortgage loan gains and related fees 1,956 3,104 19,220 32,524
Wealth management fees 5,965 5,835 23,740 23,594
Gains from other loan sales 2,237 1,504 9,146 10,730
Other lending and loan servicing fees 3,994 2,487 13,973 10,005
Securities losses, net (51,689) (184) (53,333) (3,872)
Other 4,826 11,089 24,325 26,563
Total noninterest income (23,090) 33,354 75,483 137,707
Total revenue 165,737 223,411 803,818 826,151
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 82,343 68,143 318,464 276,205
Occupancy 11,616 8,866 42,640 36,247
Communications and equipment 11,610 10,516 43,264 38,234
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 14,992 3,098 27,449 9,894
Professional fees 7,062 5,496 26,732 20,166
Lending and loan servicing expense 2,176 1,604 9,722 9,350
Outside services - electronic banking 2,931 3,954 11,577 12,583
Postage, printing and supplies 2,162 2,441 9,467 8,749
Advertising and public relations 2,559 2,052 9,473 8,384
Amortization of intangibles 4,055 1,619 15,175 6,826
Merger-related and other charges 5,766 1,470 27,210 19,375
Other 7,315 8,070 30,100 24,136
Total noninterest expenses 154,587 117,329 571,273 470,149
Net income before income taxes 11,150 106,082 232,545 356,002
Income tax (benefit) expense (2,940) 24,632 45,001 78,530
Net income $14,090 $81,450 $187,544 $277,472
Preferred stock dividends, net of discount on repurchases 1,395 1,718 5,665 6,875
Earnings allocated to participating securities 77 461 1,032 1,462
Net income available to common shareholders $12,618 $79,271 $180,847 $269,135
Net income per common share:
Basic $0.11 $0.74 $1.54 $2.52
Diluted 0.11 0.74 1.54 2.52
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic 119,612 106,795 117,603 106,661
Diluted 119,713 106,916 117,745 106,778
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
2023 2022
Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $18,167,572 $281,776 6.15% $15,002,836 $197,502 5.22%
Taxable securities (3) 5,772,630 42,293 2.93 6,325,165 38,220 2.42
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 367,585 2,326 2.53 490,838 3,440 2.80
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 1,092,939 13,294 4.83 453,090 2,912 2.55
Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 25,400,726 339,689 5.31 22,271,929 242,074 4.32
Noninterest-earning assets:
Allowance for loan losses (204,631) (152,551)
Cash and due from banks 210,383 217,873
Premises and equipment 377,765 297,523
Other assets (3) 1,516,268 1,166,424
Total assets $27,300,511 $23,801,198
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand $5,961,835 44,527 2.96 $4,385,916 9,688 0.88
Money market 5,799,213 50,967 3.49 4,628,585 11,244 0.96
Savings 1,227,708 758 0.24 1,480,908 356 0.10
Time 3,611,790 35,117 3.86 1,708,311 3,143 0.73
Brokered time deposits 60,583 394 2.58 51,258 355 2.75
Total interest-bearing deposits 16,661,129 131,763 3.14 12,254,978 24,786 0.80
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 7,958 9 0.45 47,487 480 4.01
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - 135,000 1,424 4.18
Long-term debt 324,801 3,473 4.24 324,590 4,253 5.20
Total borrowed funds 332,759 3,482 4.15 507,077 6,157 4.82
Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,993,888 135,245 3.16 12,762,055 30,943 0.96
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,690,251 7,993,816
Other liabilities 410,067 383,270
Total liabilities 24,094,206 21,139,141
Shareholders' equity 3,206,305 2,662,057
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $27,300,511 $23,801,198
Net interest revenue (FTE) $204,444 $211,131
Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.15% 3.36%
Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.19% 3.76%
(1)Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2)Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3)Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $458 million in 2023 and $454 million in 2022 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4)Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
2023 2022
Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $17,576,424 $1,042,578 5.93% $14,571,746 $673,491 4.62%
Taxable securities (3) 5,929,687 162,505 2.74 6,284,603 121,501 1.93
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 381,731 9,796 2.57 496,327 13,865 2.79
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 642,499 26,397 4.11 1,065,057 9,104 0.85
Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 24,530,341 1,241,276 5.06 22,417,733 817,961 3.65
Non-interest-earning assets:
Allowance for loan losses (191,016) (135,144)
Cash and due from banks 239,574 204,852
Premises and equipment 355,139 288,044
Other assets (3) 1,517,940 1,275,263
Total assets $26,451,978 $24,050,748
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand $5,161,071 125,336 2.43 $4,486,263 17,312 0.39
Money market 5,462,677 156,397 2.86 4,900,667 18,274 0.37
Savings 1,312,469 2,866 0.22 1,482,599 693 0.05
Time 3,106,989 100,973 3.25 1,693,307 5,152 0.30
Brokered time deposits 224,914 10,002 4.45 61,636 668 1.08
Total interest-bearing deposits 15,268,120 395,574 2.59 12,624,472 42,099 0.33
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 75,965 3,195 4.21 13,004 507 3.90
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 124,425 5,761 4.63 34,027 1,424 4.18
Long-term debt 324,753 14,812 4.56 323,102 16,768 5.19
Total borrowed funds 525,143 23,768 4.53 370,133 18,699 5.05
Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,793,263 419,342 2.66 12,994,605 60,798 0.47
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,091,034 7,967,321
Other liabilities 397,337 377,221
Total liabilities 23,281,634 21,339,147
Shareholders' equity 3,170,344 2,711,601
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $26,451,978 $24,050,748
Net interest revenue (FTE) $821,934 $757,163
Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.40% 3.18%
Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.35% 3.38%


(1)Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2)Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3)Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $424 million in 2023 and $277 million in 2022 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4)Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.


About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 US financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of December 31, 2023, United Community has $27.2 billion in assets and 207 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community has been recognized nationally as a leader in customer service, financial performance, and workplace environment. Among the accolades, United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. United Community was also recognized by Newsweek in 2023 as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America, is a multi-award recipient of the Greenwich Excellence Awards and was named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" in 2023 for the seventh consecutive year. Additional information about United Community can be found at ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as "operating net income," "pre-tax, pre-provision income," "operating net income per diluted common share," "operating earnings per share," "tangible book value per common share," "operating return on common equity," "operating return on tangible common equity," "operating return on assets," "return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding non-operating items," "return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision," "operating efficiency ratio," and "tangible common equity to tangible assets." These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United's underlying performance trends. Further, United's management uses these measures in managing and evaluating United's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about United's operations and performance. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the strength of our pipelines and their ability to support business growth across our markets and our belief that our high-quality balance sheet and business mix will support strong performance regardless of future economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships as a result of these acquisitions, (3) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies' customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to these acquisitions, (4) the risks relating to the integration of acquired banks' operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (5) the risks associated with United's pursuit of future acquisitions, (6) the risk associated with expansion into new geographic or product markets, and (7) general competitive, economic, political, regulatory and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in United's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Many of these factors are beyond United's ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


