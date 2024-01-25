LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach ("F&M" or the "Bank") (OTCQX: FMBL) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023. F&M also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new $10 million stock repurchase program.

"Now in our 117th year since F&M was founded, we ended 2023 with profitable operations for the full year and fourth quarter, along with a strong balance sheet and capital ratios that far exceed regulatory requirements," said Henry Walker, Chief Executive Officer. "Despite the challenges that continue to impact the banking industry nationwide, we remain steadfastly focused on our foremost priority goal of safeguarding our clients' deposits and operating the Bank to create long-term value for all stakeholders.

"We enter 2024 with some of the same external pressures that our industry faced last year, including the high cost of funds and increased regulatory expense, which in turn, impact net interest margin and earnings performance. Nevertheless, we will stay true to our core of maintaining stringent underwriting standards and a stellar loan portfolio that is withstanding the test of a volatile real estate market. Finishing the year with net charge-offs of 0.01% and an allocation for credit losses for loans ratio of 1.45% speak to the quality and safety for which F&M is known."

Daniel Walker, F&M's Executive Chairman, said, "We were pleased and proud that our Board of Directors declared a total of $127 per share in dividends by the Bank in 2023, which has paid consecutive dividends every quarter for more than a century. During the year, we strengthened our management infrastructure and grew our regional team with executive promotions and talented new hires. While all banks continue to face some headwinds in the near term, F&M remains a safe and sound island of security for our clients and the markets we serve," Walker added.

Operating Results

For the fourth quarter of 2023, total interest and dividend income rose to $108.0 million from $95.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total interest and dividend income for the year ended December 31, 2023, increased to $415.5 million compared with $340.3 million reported for the year 2022.

Total interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $45.7 million, compared with $18.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest expense for the year ended 2023 was $152.5 million, versus $31.2 million reported for the same period in 2022.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $62.3 million versus $77.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year 2023 was $263.1 million, compared with $309.0 million for the year 2022.

F&M's net interest margin was 2.08% for the fourth quarter of 2023, versus 2.40% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest margin was 2.21% for the year ended of 2023, compared with 2.73% for the same period in 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, the Bank did not record a net provision for credit losses. The Bank recorded a recapture of provision for credit losses of $3.6 million for the year 2023, compared to a $3.5 million provision for credit losses for the same period in 2022.

Non-interest income was $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For year 2023, non-interest income was $16.4 million, compared with $18.5 million for the same period in 2022.

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $49.8 million, compared to $50.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $201.2 million, compared with $188.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth quarter 2023 net income was $12.8 million, or $101.61 per diluted share, compared with $25.4 million, or $200.86 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Bank's full year 2023 net income was $70.0 million, or $553.79 per diluted share, compared with $109.0 million, or $855.56 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2023, gross loans amounted to $6.76 billion, approximately equal to that at December 31, 2022, of $6.77 billion. The Bank's allowance for loan losses totaled $97.9 million, or 1.45% of loans held-for-investment at December 31, 2023, compared with $76.5 million, or 1.13% of loans held-for-investment, at December 31, 2022.

The Bank's total deposits were $8.67 billion at December 31, 2023, compared with $9.14 billion at December 31, 2022.

Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 33.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, versus 36.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2022.

Total assets were $12.04 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared with $12.05 billion at December 31, 2022.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $1.35 billion at December 31, 2023. All of Farmers & Merchants Bank's capital ratios exceeded regulatory capital requirements to meet the definition of a "well-capitalized" financial institution. The Bank's total risk-based capital ratio was 17.51%; its tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.26%, with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 16.26%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.01%, as of December 31, 2023. The minimum ratios for capital adequacy for a well-capitalized bank are 10.00%, 8.00%, 6.50% and 5.00%, respectively.

Stock Repurchase Program

Reflecting the Board of Directors' confidence in the Bank's long-term outlook, F&M also announced today that the Board has authorized a new stock repurchase program, authorizing the Bank to repurchase of up to $10 million of the Bank's common stock from time to time through December 31, 2024.

Under the new stock repurchase program, the Bank may purchase shares of its common stock from time to time through various means, including open market transactions and privately negotiated transactions, in each case, subject to applicable requirements and laws. To the extent the Bank repurchases shares, the number of shares repurchased and the timing of any repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, stock price, trading volume, regulatory requirements, general business conditions and other factors. The Bank may choose to modify, suspend or discontinue such proposed repurchases at any time and anticipates that any such repurchases will be funded from existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow. The new stock repurchase program does not obligate the Bank to repurchase any specific number of shares in any particular period.

During 2023, the Bank repurchased 93 shares of its common stock on the open market at an average repurchase price of $5,125.78 per share, pursuant to the stock repurchase program announced in January 2022, which expired December 31, 2023.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 27 branches from San Clemente to Santa Barbara, as well as through its Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and a robust offering of consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the website, www.fmb.com.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Income Statements (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 76,432 $ 70,869 $ 299,723 $ 246,818 Investment securities 20,895 23,236 87,511 87,601 Investments in FHLB and FRB stock 443 389 1,672 1,226 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 10,199 1,406 26,615 4,628 Total interest and dividend income 107,969 95,900 415,521 340,273 Interest expense: Deposits 24,978 8,448 81,556 15,732 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 9,287 4,739 31,499 8,762 Borrowings 11,414 5,423 39,398 6,740 Total interest expense 45,679 18,610 152,453 31,234 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 62,290 77,290 263,068 309,039 Provision for credit losses Loans 1,100 - (700 ) 3,500 Investment securities - - 100 - Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (1,100 ) - (3,000 ) - Total provision for credit losses - - (3,600 ) 3,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 62,290 77,290 266,668 305,539 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,818 1,719 6,971 6,451 Card income 315 242 1,272 2,543 Other income 2,018 2,194 8,204 9,536 Total non-interest income 4,151 4,155 16,447 18,530 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 26,881 31,841 120,419 119,978 FDIC and other insurance expense 3,249 1,237 9,172 4,306 Occupancy expense 4,071 3,923 15,712 15,354 Software and equipment expense 4,471 3,738 16,025 15,060 Professional and legal services 2,524 2,064 8,121 7,612 Marketing expense 1,485 1,672 7,730 6,886 Other expense 7,080 6,136 24,004 19,602 Total non-interest expense 49,761 50,611 201,183 188,798 Income before income tax expense 16,680 30,834 81,932 135,271 Income tax expense 3,832 5,390 11,925 26,269 Net income $ 12,848 $ 25,444 $ 70,007 $ 109,002 Basic earnings per common share $ 104.34 $ 206.12 $ 568.23 $ 876.17 Diluted earnings per common share $ 101.61 $ 200.86 $ 553.79 $ 855.56 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 123,135 123,442 123,202 124,407 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 126,446 126,672 126,413 127,404

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 74,595 $ 75,489 Interest-bearing balances 548,874 67,369 Total cash and due from banks 623,469 142,858 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 115,883 123,919 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,301,060 4,789,522 Gross loans 6,756,207 6,765,391 Allowance for loan losses (97,900 ) (76,503 ) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net (11,469 ) (14,429 ) Loans, net 6,646,838 6,674,459 Investments in FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 22,798 27,088 Bank premises and equipment, net 125,929 118,228 Deferred tax assets, net 45,723 31,538 Other assets 154,154 147,132 Total assets $ 12,035,854 $ 12,054,744 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,880,315 $ 3,355,298 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,069,275 2,212,509 Savings and money market savings 2,661,312 2,668,334 Time deposits 1,059,166 906,355 Total deposits 8,670,068 9,142,496 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 909,376 785,912 Borrowings 1,000,000 700,000 Other liabilities 104,965 113,254 Total liabilities 10,684,409 10,741,662 Stockholders' Equity: Common Stock, par value $20; authorized 250,000 shares; 123,135 and 123,228 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 2,463 2,465 Additional paid-in capital 184,483 177,433 Retained earnings 1,169,759 1,140,897 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,260 ) (7,713 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,351,445 1,313,082 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,035,854 $ 12,054,744

