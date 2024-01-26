

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investment firm 3i Infrastructure PLC (3IN.L) Friday said its income for the period from October 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 was slightly ahead of expectations.



The company reaffirmed that it is on track to deliver fiscal 24 dividend target of 11.90p per share, up 6.7% from fiscal 23.



'Building on a strong first-half of the financial year, we are pleased to report that performance continues to be ahead of our expectations. As such, we anticipate exceeding our target return for the year once again,' commented Scott Moseley and Bernardo Sottomayor, Managing Partners and Co-Heads of European Infrastructure, 3i Investments, Investment Manager of the Company.



