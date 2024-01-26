

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended on a buoyant note on Friday, tracking positive cues from other markets in Europe, thanks to a batch of encouraging data and signs of cooling inflation.



The benchmark SMI ended with a strong gain of 181.11 points or 1.62% at 11,390.13. The index scaled a low of 11,239.14 and a high of 11,421.24 intraday.



Lonza Group soared 14.4%. The company reported sales of CHF 6,717 million for the year 2023, compared to CHF 6,223 million in the previous year. Net income for the full-year was CHF 654 million compared to CHF 1,215 million a year ago, the company sid.



Richemont surged 6.2%, while Nestle and Roche Holding ended higher by 2.4% and 2.25%, respectively. Sika climbed 1.77%.



Givaudan, Swisscom and Geberit gained 1.28%, 1.16% and 1%, respectively. Sonova, Swiss Life Holding and ABB posted moderate gains.



Logitech International and Novartis closed modestly lower, while Holcim edged down marginally.



In the Mid Price Index, SGS zoomed more than 9%. Tecan Group surged 5.4%, Meyer Burger Tech gained 4.26% and Julius Baer climbed 3.58%.



Barry Callebaut and Swatch Group gained 3.2% each, Ems Chemie Holding, Straumann Holding, Belimo Holding and Adecco gained 2 to 3.25%, while Clariant and SIG Combibloc advaned 1.53% and 1.46%, respectively.



ams OSRAM AG, BKW and VAT Group lost 1.14 to 1.33%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken