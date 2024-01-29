Castelnau Group Ltd - Silverwood Brands Plc. Loan Conversion

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

29 January 2024

Castelnau Group Limited

("Castelnau" or the "Company")

Castelnau has agreed to convert its unsecured loan facility of £4.4 million to Silverwood Brands PLC ("Silverwood") into equity in Silverwood. The conversion price is 54 pence per ordinary share, resulting in the issue of 8,148,147 new Ordinary Shares to Castelnau. The accrued interest of £855k will remain as an outstanding loan accruing interest in line with the original loan terms. At the same time as this conversion Andrew Gerrie, Chief Executive Officer of Silverwood, has agreed to subscribe for 1,851,852 new Ordinary Shares at a price of 54 pence raising gross proceeds of £1.0 million for the Company. In addition, Silver Americum Limited, a company in which Mr Gerrie and his wife each hold separate 20% interests, has agreed to provide an unsecured convertible loan of £0.5 million to the Company.

Following conversion, Castelnau will own 12,718,499 Ordinary Shares or 4.7% of the equity in Silverwood.

Additionally, Mark Power, an Investment Analyst at Phoenix Asset Management Partners ("PAMP") has been appointed as a Non- executive Director of the Silverwood to represent the interests of Castelnau.

Mr Power graduated with a degree in electronic engineering in 1996, and subsequently spent five years with Analog Devices as a senior engineer, working in both design and manufacturing. In 2001, Mr Power pivoted to a career in investment research, first at Merrill Lynch and later as a partner at Redburn. From 2011, Mr Power worked with Holland Advisors, where he helped shape the investment process for its nascent value fund. Mr Power joined PAMP in 2021.

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.castelnaugroup.com



