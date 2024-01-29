Anzeige
WKN: 852523 | ISIN: US8425871071 | Ticker-Symbol: SOT
29.01.2024 | 19:02
99 Leser
Southern Company Again Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023 - 2024 Corporate Equality Index

Southern Company announces its annual rating on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Southern Company announced it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;
  • Supporting an inclusive culture; and,
  • Corporate social responsibility.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to more than 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200) and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

This marks the seventh-consecutive year Southern Company has earned the distinction.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

