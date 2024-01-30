

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of farm and heavy construction machinery, Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenue in all segments for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.



Further, the company maintained its outlook for fiscal 2023.



Quarterly earnings increased 42.4 percent to 98.7 billion Japanese Yen from 69.3 billion yen of last year.



Operating income rose 15.9 percent to 156.4 billion yen from 135 billion yen in the prior year.



Revenue climbed 5.6 percent to 972 billion yen from 920.5 billion in the previous year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect 340 billion yen in earnings, 548 billion yen in operating income and 3660 billion yen in revenues.



Today, Komatsu shares closed at JPY 3909, down 0.56% in Japan.



