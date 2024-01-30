Predictmedix AI Inc.: Predictmedix AI and Digital Medical Experts Forge Transformative Alliance in Mental Health

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) (the "Company" or "Predictmedix"), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a collaborative agreement with Digital Medical Experts Inc. (DME) aimed at advancing mental health diagnostics and treatment through the synergistic use of their cutting-edge technologies.

Scope of Collaboration

This collaboration brings together the specialized capabilities of both organizations, focusing on key areas:

Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities

-DME utilizes AI algorithms for analyzing brain electrical activity patterns.

-Predictmedix AI detects signs of depression and anxiety through advanced AI algorithms by analyzing hyperspectral facial images, emphasizing early identification.

Holistic Mental Health Assessment

-DME provides a powerful tool for personalized treatment by analyzing comprehensive brain electrical activity.

-Predictmedix AI detects and analyzes individual mood and emotions for a holistic understanding of mental well-being.

Suicide Risk Assessment

-DME utilizes AI algorithms for assessing suicide risk through the analysis of brain electrical activity.

-Predictmedix AI addresses mental health needs, contributing to suicide risk assessment.

Early Intervention Focus

-DME aims for personalized treatment based on accurate diagnosis for effective intervention.

-Predictmedix AI emphasizes early identification and intervention in mental health.

Comprehensive Mood Analysis

-DME analyzes brain electrical activity for a detailed understanding of mental health conditions.

-Predictmedix AI detects and analyzes individual mood and emotions, enhancing mental health assessment.

Potential Collaboration Areas

Integrated Mental Health Solutions

-Collaborate on developing integrated solutions for a comprehensive suite of tools for mental health assessment and treatment.

Data Sharing and Analysis

-Explore opportunities for sharing de-identified, anonymized data to enhance AI algorithms for a more robust diagnostic system.

Research and Development

-Collaborate on joint research projects to advance mental health diagnostics and treatment through cutting-edge technologies.

Telehealth Integration

-Explore possibilities for integrating mental health assessment tools into telehealth platforms for accessible and personalized care remotely.

Clinical Trials and Validation

-Work together on conducting clinical trials to validate the effectiveness of combined technologies in real-world scenarios.

"This collaboration propels mental health diagnostics into a new era, combining precision and a holistic approach for individual mental well-being," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer of Predictmedix AI.

"Digital Medical Experts leads the charge in personalized mental health assessment and treatment selection. Our patented solutions, driven by advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms for analyzing electroencephalograms (EEG), ensure precision in diagnosing psychiatric illnesses. This approach demonstrates comparable diagnostic accuracy to a trained psychiatrist and successful treatment selection around 70% to 80% of the time, in a series of pilot studies. As we work with Predictmedix AI, we see an exciting convergence of expertise and technologies as well as access to new patient populations, unlocking new possibilities to enhance mental health care globally through reliable and personalized solutions," commented Bruno Maruzzo, CEO of Digital Medical Experts.

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram or LinkedIn .

About Digital Medical Experts Inc.

Digital Medical Experts is early-stage company based in Toronto that is the developer of patented technology that provides personalized solutions for mental health assessment and treatment. The company uses advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to analyze an individual's EEG in order to identify their psychiatric illness and select the most effective treatment for the patient. Pilot studies have shown that the DME system can diagnose a patient as well as a trained psychiatrist and select an effective treatment about 70% to 80% of the time. For more information visit www.digitalmdexperts.com .

Public Relations Contact:

For further media information or to set up an interview, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Communications International (905) 660 9155

Nelson@hudescommunications.com

Dr. Rahul Kushwah (647) 889 6916

