

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRF.PK, EJPRY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent was 185.23 billion yen for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2023 compared to 72.59 billion yen, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 491.81 yen compared to 192.66 yen.



For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2023, operating revenues were 2.00 trillion yen, up 15.9% from previous year.



For year ending March 31, 2024, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 438.10 yen; and operating revenues of 2.71 trillion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken