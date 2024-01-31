BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRF.PK, EJPRY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent was 185.23 billion yen for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2023 compared to 72.59 billion yen, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 491.81 yen compared to 192.66 yen.
For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2023, operating revenues were 2.00 trillion yen, up 15.9% from previous year.
For year ending March 31, 2024, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 438.10 yen; and operating revenues of 2.71 trillion yen.
