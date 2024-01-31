Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) ("Safe Supply" or "the Company"), the first company investing in and incubating companies at the forefront of the third wave of drug policy reform, is proud to announce its participation in the largest independent event for microcaps, held in Atlantic City.

Attendance at the Microcap Conference comes on the heels of the Company's recent listing on the US OTC Markets under the ticker symbol SSPLF, marking a new chapter in its ambitious growth trajectory. The Company's approval for the US OTC listing and its invitation to this prestigious conference underscore the growing recognition and potential of Safe Supply Streaming in the international market. The conference in Atlantic City is renowned for bringing together the most forward-thinking and influential players in the microcap space.

Safe Supply is now uniquely positioned in the US market, leveraging its innovative streaming model and non-plant touching approach. This strategy differentiates the Company within the sector, offering a distinctive investment opportunity.

Safe Supply Streaming invites current and potential investors to talk to them at the event to learn more about the Company's vision, strategy, and opportunities for growth. The leadership team is also excited to engage with peers and potential partners and demonstrate the robustness of Safe Supply's business model.

"We are thrilled to be part of such a significant event in the microcap world," said Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO of Safe Supply. "Our recent US OTC listing and invitation to this conference reflect the strength of our business model and our commitment to growth. We are confident that our unique approach to the controlled substances market will represent a compelling investment opportunity and resonate with investors looking for innovative and progressive companies."

About Safe Supply

With a mission to help bring a responsible end to the war on drugs, Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. is investing in and incubating companies at the forefront of the third wave of drug policy reform. As jurisdictions around the world move to decriminalize, regulate and legalize drugs, Safe Supply is investing in the infrastructure necessary to support the transition. From developing the facilities to analyze, manufacture and distribute psychoactive compounds including the coca plant, to investing in the research and innovation to harness the potential, and minimize the harm, of these medicines, to constructing the clinical infrastructure to ensure safe and responsible access and treatment, Safe Supply is building a platform of tightly woven companies that will help save millions of lives and build a safer, healthier post-war on drugs worlds.

Learn more at www.safesupply.com and follow Safe Supply on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For Further Information:

Bill Panagiotakopoulos

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd.

www.safesupply.com

safesupply@grovecorp.ca

Media contacts:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

safesupply@kcsa.com

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to Safe Supply and Origin are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature, including but not limited to the express or implied statements and assumptions regarding the intention of Origin and Safe Supply to complete the Transaction. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "will" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Origin's and Safe Supply's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including but not limited to adverse market conditions and risks inherent in Origin's and Safe Supply's respective businesses. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Origin and Safe Supply do not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, there can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed, or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular and/or listing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Origin should be considered highly speculative.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

