Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates The Door's Longtime Client, TV Personality Rachael Ray on Her Newly Announced Partnership with A+E Networks

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today congratulated The Door's 16 year client, television host, entrepreneur and philanthropist Rachael Ray on forming a partnership with A+E Networks, a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst. Under the agreement A+E Networks has acquired a 50% stake in Rachael Ray's Free Food Studios and has ordered 278 Episodes of Lifestyle Programming.

Free Food Studios, is a new full-service production company formed last year by author, television personality, and philanthropist Rachael Ray along with longtime collaborators Brian Flanagan, Anthony Amoia and Sean Lee of Intentional Content. The transaction was jointly announced yesterday by Rob Sharenow, President of Programming, A+E Networks; Rachael Ray; and Brian Flanagan, Principal of Intentional Content and CEO of Free Foods Studios.

Initial series include:

Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes - 30 x 30m

Rachael demonstrates her creativity and flare from her personal home kitchen, cooking a complete meal in minutes from comfort food to sophisticated fare for entertaining.

Rachael Ray's Tuscany (WT) - 30 x 30m

From her Italian villa in Tuscany, Rachael puts her own unique spin on dishes from the region.

Free Food Studios will focus on developing and creating long and short form content across various platforms. Rachael Ray's collaboration with Free Food Studios adds to her decades experience as a daytime TV host on shows, including her Emmy award-winning daytime show Rachael; Rachael Ray's Tasty Travels; $40 A Day; Rachael Ray's Week In A Day; Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off; and Rachael Ray's Kids' Cook-Off.

Producer Brian Flanagan and the Intentional Content partners have collectively produced over 50 non-scripted series and specials including Emmy nominated Rachael Ray's 30 Minute Meals (Food Network), Long Island Medium (TLC) and Moonshiners (Discovery). Their most recent projects with Rachael include her home renovation show Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home on A+E Networks' FYI and Rachael Ray's Rebuild on Hulu.

About Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray is a television personality, businesswoman, celebrity cook, philanthropist, and author. She hosted the Emmy-award winning daytime talk show, Rachael Ray, and the FYI series Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home.

In 2007, Rachael launched a nonprofit organization, Yum-o! that empowers kids and their families to develop healthy relationships with food and cooking. In 2010, she launched the pet foodline Rachael Ray Nutrish, which fully funds The Rachael Ray Foundation whose goal is to support causes that help animals in need, and Yum-o! related initiatives. She also has a line of kitchen items as well as home furnishings. To learn more visit rachaelray.com and follow her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for more cooking inspiration.

