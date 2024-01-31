Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) ("iMining"), a leading publicly listed technology company, is proud to announce that Dr. Andres Eduardo Gutierrez Rodriguez, a renowned AI Solution Architect, has joined the Scientific Advisory Board of AiMining Technologies ("AiMining"). With a rich background in AI/ML pipeline development and a Ph.D. in Computer Science, Dr. Gutierrez brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team.

"Andres's expertise in AI and machine learning is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to have him on our advisory board," said Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining Technologies. "His deep understanding of data mining, machine learning, and computer vision will be instrumental in guiding our AI innovations and ensuring our continued leadership in the industry."

Dr. Gutierrez is a respected member of the Mexican Research System (Level 1) and has an impressive track record as a mentor of postgraduate students and AI specialists. His extensive digital skills are evidenced by his outstanding record of published papers in top-tier journals and conferences, focusing on areas such as data mining, machine learning, clustering, optimization, and computer vision.

"I am excited to join AiMining Technologies and contribute to the advancement of AI applications," said Dr. Gutierrez. "The potential of AI and ML in transforming industries is immense, and I look forward to working with the team to develop cutting-edge solutions that drive significant value for our clients."

Dr. Gutierrez's appointment is expected to strengthen AiMining Technologies' position as a leader in AI solutions and reinforce its commitment to delivering innovative and effective AI/ML technologies.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company which together with its subsidiaries acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serves private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies Inc., stands at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation. Comprising a dedicated research arm focused on collaboration with esteemed institutions and a monetization arm geared towards market engagement, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology portfolio and is committed to advancing responsible AI development.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Khurram Shroff"

Khurram Shroff, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

iMining Corporate Offices:

Saleem Moosa, CFO and Director

Email: investor@imining.com

Telephone: 1-604-602-4935

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196344

SOURCE: iMining Technologies Inc.