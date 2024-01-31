A comprehensive Group assessment covering Scopes 1, 2, and 3

Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL), academy Award®-nominated French animation studio, has announced the results of its first carbon footprint assessment, for the year 2022. The initiative underscores the Group's determination to actively protect the environment and embodies its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

This first carbon footprint strengthens the climate strategy of the Xilam Group, which has identified new levers to actively reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and has taken effective steps to mitigate its environmental impact. In 2023, as part of this sustainable development strategy, the Group committed to a responsible purchasing policy, invested in more environmentally friendly technologies, improved its production processes, reduced and streamlined its data and storage volume, extended the life of its equipment, and implemented awareness initiatives among its teams. Xilam now intends to build on this momentum to pursue a significant near-term reduction in its carbon footprint.

This approach underpins Xilam's complete commitment to the environmental transition, reflecting a desire to preserve the planet for future generations, promote the well-being of its employees, and make a positive contribution to society. Each of these issues is an essential pillar of the Group's long-term success.

Marc du Pontavice, Chairman CEO of Xilam: "Xilam set out to conduct a comprehensive assessment of its carbon footprint to identify ways to spur action and take a very proactive stance on the matter. The results prove that the company is already very 'green' compared to the audiovisual services sector. However, they also show that it still has significant room for manoeuvre to continue reducing its footprint. This is an important step for the Group in terms of its social and environmental responsibility."

3.9 tCO2 per employee in 2022, a reduction of 7% compared with 2021, and half the sector median

The Group's carbon footprint for 2022 encompasses all of its business operations and covers Scopes 1, 2, and 31, in accordance with the GHG Protocol methodology. Xilam compiled the assessment by painstakingly collecting and categorising fifteen thousand pieces of monetary and physical data, backed by an environmental impact survey conducted among employees, to provide a complete and accurate picture of the Group's carbon footprint.

For the year 2022, the Group's GHG emissions totalled 1,673 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e),or3.9 tCO2 per employee, a reduction of 7% compared with 2021. This reduction largely stems from a 7% decrease in service purchasing and a 12% reduction in travel.

According to Greenly, the service provider with whom Xilam conducted its carbon footprint assessment, the Group's carbon footprint per employee is half (-49%) the median for referenced companies in the cultural and creative industries: 3.93 tCO2e per employee at Xilam versus 8.02 tCO2e per employee for the sector median. This trend is borne out by the carbon footprint reports published by other players in the sector, including video game developers, audiovisual production and distribution companies, and broadcasters.

GHG emissions by Scope(1)

2022 Carbon Footprint By Scope - GHG Protocol tCO2e tCO2e/employee Scope 1 2 10.1% 170 0.4 Scope 3 89.9% 1,503 3.5 TOTAL 100.0% 1,673 3.9

GHG emissions by category

2022 Carbon Footprint By Category - GHG Protocol tCO2e Service Purchasing 40% 674 Energy 13% 213 Food Beverage 12% 200 Digital (excl. PP&E and Service Purchasing) 11% 182 Travel 6% 107 Property, Plant Equipment 6% 107 Purchases of Manufactured Products 6% 103 Activities Events 4% 59 Freight 1% 16 Waste 1% 12 TOTAL 100% 1,673

Service Purchasing is by far the highest source of GHG emissions: this alone represents 40% of the Group's GHG emissions. Within this category, animation outsourcing studios account for 61% of emissions, followed by Intellectual Services and Sound Recordings

Energy represents 13% of total emissions,with 85% coming from electricity and 13% from the heating network.

Food Beverage represents 12% of total emissions, with more than 91% related to employee meals.

Digital (excl. PP&E and service purchasing)represents 11% of total emissions; more than 82% of these emissions are related to Web Services, SaaS, licences and cloud servers. However, when the Digital category is grouped with digital capital assets and IT purchasing, the resulting category represents 16% of the Group's carbon footprint, making it the second-largest source of emissions.

About Xilam

As a major player in the animation industry, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for children and adults, broadcast on television, and on SVoD (Netflix, Disney+, Amazon) and AVoD (YouTube, Facebook) platforms.

With a global reputation for creativity and innovation, coupled with cutting-edge editorial and commercial expertise, the company has cemented its position as a key player in the market. Every year, Xilam builds on soaring successes and capitalises on flagship franchises (Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko, Chicky) as well as new brands (Oggy Oggy, Mr. Magoo, Karate Sheep), which are strengthening and expanding a substantial catalogue of more than 2,800 episodes and three feature films, including the Oscar-nominated I Lost My Body.

Xilam has unique CGI skills and employs more than 600 people, including 400 artists, across its studios in Paris, Lyon and Angoulême in France and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. Xilam was ranked France's leading animation studio for the 2018-2022 period in a report by the French national centre for cinema and animation (CNC).

For more information, visit www.xilam.com

Xilam is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B PEA SRD long Eligibility.

ISIN: FR0004034072, Mnemo: XIL

1 Scope 1: Direct emissions generated by the organisation and its activities.

Scope 2: Indirect emissions linked to energy consumption.

Scope 3: Other indirect emissions upstream or downstream in the organisation's value chain.

