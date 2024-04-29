Regulatory News:

Xilam Animation, the independent animation programme and program distribution company, announces the filing of its 2023 Financial Annual Report, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, "AMF"), on April 29, 2023. This report has been prepared according to the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

A reproduction of the official version of this report (French version) can be found in the "Investor Relations Documentation 2024 Annual Financial Report" section of the company's website (www.xilam.com).

Agenda

Combined Annual General Meeting: 6 June 2024

Publication of 2024 half-year sales figures: 18 July 2024 (after market closing)

About Xilam

A major player in animation, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for both children and adult audiences. Xilam content is broadcast on television, and is also available on SVoD platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Universal+ and AVoD streaming platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

With its creativity and capacity for innovation recognised worldwide, its unique expertise in CGI, as well as editorial and commercial expertise at the cutting edge of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player of the market. Each year, Xilam builds real successes and capitalises on its powerful historical brands including Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko and Chicky, as well as new properties such as Oggy Oggy for a preschool audience, Mr Magoo and Karate Sheep, and Academy Award® nominated adult feature film I Lost My Body. Xilam's expanding and strong catalogue now consists of over 2,800 episodes and three feature films.

Xilam employs more than 500 individuals, including 400 artists, across its studios in Paris, Angoulême in France and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam. Xilam was ranked France's leading animation studio for the 2018-2022 period in a report by the French national centre for cinema and animation (CNC).

Xilam is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C PEA SRD long Eligibility.

ISIN: FR0004034072, Symbol: XIL

For more information, visit www.xilam.com

