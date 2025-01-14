Partnership Covers 145 Half Hours of Content from the Legacy IP

SPNI Inks its First L&M Deal for the Brand with Navneet

Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL), Academy Award®-nominated French animation studio, has inked a significant deal renewal with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) for its flagship comedy franchise Oggy and the Cockroaches. Under the partnership extension, SPNI has renewed its agreement for all seasons of Xilam's classic Oggy and the Cockroaches series for its kids' channel Sony YAY!, for the brand's feature film Oggy and the Cockroaches: The Movie and for the recent rebooted version Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation. The partnership covers a total of 423 episodes and 145 half hours of content.

A recent study by Glance and BARC showed that Oggy and the Cockroaches reached over 60 million children in India in the 2-14-year-old demographic in the second quarter of 2024, equivalent to one out of four children. On the same period, the brand represents 67% of Sony YAY!'s total viewed hours, and during Oggy and the Cockroaches' main broadcast slot (Mon-Sun: 8:20 am 3:30 pm), the channel ranked second position among competitor children's channels in the region. The brand also continues to generate significant digital results in the Indian market, with recent highlights including the Hindi YouTube channel for Oggy and the Cockroaches growing from 10 million subscribers in April 2023 to currently having 12.4 million subscribers and 6.7 billion lifetime views. In addition, the brand's Facebook page has three million subscribers from India and half a million followers on Instagram.

Additionally, Sony YAY! is the master licensee for merchandising rights for Oggy and the Cockroaches in India and has inked its first deal with Navneet for a collection of stationery products, including notebooks drawing books, stationery sets, art kits and writing pads. In support of the franchise, Sony YAY! has also executed an extensive marketing campaign for fans, including "The Giant Wheel Festival", which included meet and greet opportunities, games inspired by the series, and innovative storytelling sessions. Further to this, Sony YAY! won the "Best Children's Craft Promo" Award at the Promax India Awards 2024 for its promotional "Oggy and the Cockroaches" video and has also released a mobile app with a brand-new game in which users work with Oggy to try and smash the cockroaches.

Marc du Pontavice, CEO and Founder at Xilam Animation, said: "Oggy and the Cockroaches is one of our most beloved global brands, and we've seen families across India welcoming Oggy and his friends into their hearts and homes through our wide-ranging collaboration with SPNI. We're looking forward to continuing to serve the rapidly growing demand for the brand by bringing the first Oggy merchandise range to the region, giving local fans the chance to extend their experience with the brand as we continue to deepen our footprint in the region and drive forward the success of our partnership with Sony for the long-term."

Ambesh Tiwari, Business Head, Sony Kids and Animation, added: "At Sony YAY!, our legacy is built on bringing kids' favourite characters from around the world into their lives with stories that inspire laughter and joy. Oggy and the Cockroaches is a perfect reflection of Sony YAY!'s Happyverse philosophy filled with fun and entertainment. When kids ask, we deliver, ensuring they always have experiences that make their world brighter and more exciting."

About Xilam

A major player in animation, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for both children and adult audiences. Xilam content is broadcast on television, and is also available on SVoD platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and AVoD streaming platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

With its creativity and capacity for innovation recognised worldwide, its unique expertise in CGI, as well as editorial and commercial expertise at the cutting edge of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player of the market. Each year, Xilam builds real successes and capitalises on its powerful historical brands including Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko and Chicky, as well as new properties such as Oggy Oggy for a preschool audience, Mr Magoo and Karate Sheep, and Academy Award® nominated adult feature film I Lost My Body. Additionally, Xilam is serving as the animation studio for Zack Snyder's animated series Twilight of the Gods, launched worldwide on 19 September 2024 by Netflix, and also produces Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life, alongside the forthcoming horror comedy The Doomies, for Disney+. Xilam's expanding and strong catalogue now consists of over 2,800 episodes and three feature films.

Xilam employs more than 400 individuals, across its studios in Paris, Angoulême in France and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam. Xilam was ranked France's leading animation studio for the 2018-2023 period in a report by the French National Centre for Cinema and Animation (CNC).

Xilam is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C PEA SRD long Eligibility.

ISIN: FR0004034072, Symbol: XIL

For more information, visit: www.xilam.com

