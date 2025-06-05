New Kids' Action Comedy Animated Series in Development

Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL), Academy Award®-nominated French animation studio, is partnering with commercial French broadcaster TF1 to develop Turbo Twins, a new comedy action CG animation series for kids aged 6-10 years old for the broadcaster's leading children's slot TFOU. The 26 x 22' series was first pitched by Xilam Group at Cartoon Forum 2022 and will be directed by Solène Azernour (Skylander Academy, Lana Longbeard, Angelo Rules

The series' bible was created by Philippe Rolland and Hervé Nadler, alongside Jessica Kedward and Kirsty Peart (Totally Spies S7-S8, Kiya the Kimoja Heroes), with its graphic bible by Philippe Rolland (Kaeloo, De Gaulle at the Beach). The series is set to be delivered in 2027-2028, with Xilam also handling worldwide sales.

Welcome to Karston Speedway Summer Camp the ultimate summer showdown for the fastest K.A.R. racers. The stakes have never been higher: for the winners, it's a place at the Nationals. For the losers, it's elimination and they go home with nothing. But for our incredible teen duo, the Turbo Twins, losing is clearly not an option. And when high-octane racing meets summer camp life, buckle up! Think workouts that turn into laugh-offs; home-made contraptions and tactics that run out of control, and rivalries that burn just as hot in the canteen as they do on the tarmac it's never going to be an easy ride!

Marc du Pontavice, CEO Founder at Xilam Animation, said: "Since introducing Turbo Twins at Cartoon Forum, our racing heroes have been gathering strong interest thanks to the show's fast-paced, comedic storylines and fresh spin on the sports genre. TF1 is the perfect partner to join us on this adventure and we can't wait to charge up on Turbo Twins' development together and see this vibrant series race into the homes of French and international families.

Yann Labasque Head of TF1 Group's Youth Programming, added: "We are thrilled to announce the development of Turbo Twins, which we're confident will captivate the older end of our target demographic, kids aged 6-10-year-olds. The show promises unique adventures that are focused on family relationships, where every individual is instrumental to the team's success. We can't wait to see Turbo Twins' endearing characters and exciting stories come to life, and share moments of competition and friendship at the Karston Speedway Summer Camp with our TFOU audience

About Xilam

A major player in animation, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for both children and adult audiences. Xilam content is broadcast on television, and is also available on SVoD platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and AVoD streaming platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

With its creativity and capacity for innovation recognised worldwide, its unique expertise in CGI, as well as editorial and commercial expertise at the cutting edge of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player of the market. Each year, Xilam builds real successes and capitalises on its powerful historical brands including Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko and Chicky, as well as new properties such as Oggy Oggy for a preschool audience, "Mr Magoo" and "Karate Sheep", and Academy Award® nominated adult feature film I Lost My Body. Xilam's expanding and strong catalogue now consists of over 2,800 episodes and three feature films.

Xilam employs more than 500 individuals, including 400 artists, across its studios in Paris, Angoulême in France and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam. Xilam was ranked France's leading animation studio for the 2018-2023 period in a report by the French National Centre for Cinema and Animation (CNC).

Xilam is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C PEA SRD long Eligibility.

ISIN: FR0004034072, Symbol: XIL

For more information, visit: www.xilam.com

About TFOU

A favourite destination for kids under 10, TFOU, TF1's children's slot, achieved excellent performances/results in 2024, reaching a leading average of more than 21% viewing share. TFOU offers a rich programming slate of animated series including literary adaptations, acquisitions and original creations. Since January 2024, this newly extended schedule of 1400 hours has been available across multiple channels on TF1, TFX as well as on the free streaming platform TF1+. Thanks to this growth, TFOU continues to reach a wide audience and maintain its excellent performance with children.

