DJ Amundi Asset Management: Liquidation on Amundi ETFs

Amundi Asset Management (CUK,CLEU) Amundi Asset Management: Liquidation on Amundi ETFs 31-Jan-2024 / 17:50 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 07/03/2024

Please note that on NAV 07/03/2024 after close, the ETFs below will be liquidated:

ISIN ETF Name LU2182388822 Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF MXN Hedged Acc LU2109786744 Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Universal Select UCITS ETF DR (C) LU2109786660 Amundi MSCI USA ESG Universal Select UCITS ETF DR (C) LU2182388319 Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) FR0011869338 Lyxor PEA Corée (MSCI Korea) UCITS ETF - Capi. FR0010655761 Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF LU1834988195 Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Media UCITS ETF - Acc LU2082995734 Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Media UCITS ETF - Dist LU1834988435 Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Retail UCITS ETF - Acc LU2082998670 Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Retail UCITS ETF - Dist LU2056738490 Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

? Impact on Primary Market:

The last tradable NAV on the primary market and last order placing date and cut-off for the below ETFs is described in the below table:

ISIN Ticker ETF Name Last Order Placing date Cutt off Last Tradable NAV FR0010655761 CUK LN Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF 29/02/2024 4:20pm CET 29/02/2024

? Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets for the below ETFs is described in the below table:

ETF Name ISIN Ticker Trading Last Trading date (after the Currency close) Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF FR0010655761 CUK LN GBX 27/02/2024 Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS LU2056738490 CLEU USD 28/02/2024 ETF - Acc LN

? Timetable of the liquidation:

Event Date 27/02/2024 Last trading day on Stock Exchanges 28/02/2024 Last Tradable NAV on the Primary Market 29/02/2024 Liquidation NAV 07/03/2024 Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 08/03/2024

