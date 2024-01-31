Anzeige
Amundi Asset Management: Liquidation on Amundi ETFs

DJ Amundi Asset Management: Liquidation on Amundi ETFs 

Amundi Asset Management (CUK,CLEU) 
Amundi Asset Management: Liquidation on Amundi ETFs 
31-Jan-2024 / 17:50 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 07/03/2024

Please note that on NAV 07/03/2024 after close, the ETFs below will be liquidated: 

ISIN     ETF Name 
LU2182388822 Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF MXN Hedged Acc 
LU2109786744 Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Universal Select UCITS ETF DR (C) 
LU2109786660 Amundi MSCI USA ESG Universal Select UCITS ETF DR (C) 
LU2182388319 Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) 
FR0011869338 Lyxor PEA Corée (MSCI Korea) UCITS ETF - Capi. 
FR0010655761 Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF 
LU1834988195 Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Media UCITS ETF - Acc 
LU2082995734 Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Media UCITS ETF - Dist 
LU1834988435 Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Retail UCITS ETF - Acc 
LU2082998670 Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Retail UCITS ETF - Dist 
LU2056738490 Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

? Impact on Primary Market:

The last tradable NAV on the primary market and last order placing date and cut-off for the below ETFs is described in the below table: 

ISIN     Ticker ETF Name           Last Order Placing date Cutt off  Last Tradable NAV 
FR0010655761 CUK LN Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF 29/02/2024       4:20pm CET 29/02/2024

? Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets for the below ETFs is described in the below table: 

ETF Name                        ISIN     Ticker Trading    Last Trading date (after the 
                                      Currency   close) 
Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF              FR0010655761 CUK LN GBX      27/02/2024 
Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS LU2056738490 CLEU  USD      28/02/2024 
ETF - Acc                              LN

? Timetable of the liquidation: 

Event                  Date 
                     27/02/2024 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges 
                     28/02/2024 
Last Tradable NAV on the Primary Market 29/02/2024 
Liquidation NAV             07/03/2024 
Final Net Asset Value Calculation date  08/03/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     FR0010655761, LU2056738490 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CUK,CLEU 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 300920 
EQS News ID:  1827413 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1827413&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2024 11:50 ET (16:50 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
