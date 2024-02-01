LHYFE: Lhyfe and SAF+ International Group sign a memorandum of understanding to produce e-SAF from green and renewable hydrogen to decarbonise the aviation industry

Nantes (France) and Montréal (Canada), 1st February 2024, 8.00 a.m. - Lhyfe (EURONEXT: LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in the production of green and renewable hydrogen, and SAF+ International Group (SAF+), a world leader in the production and marketing of e-SAF (electro Sustainable Aviation Fuel), wish to combine their expertise to develop the production of e-SAF from green and renewable hydrogen, at a production site located in the Le Havre area. This is the first announcement of its kind for Lhyfe.

SAF+, world leader in clean energy for aviation, brings together cutting-edge technical expertise to provide sustainable fuel solutions (e-SAF) and help reduce the carbon footprint of the aviation industry, using available raw materials and renewable energies - like the green hydrogen produced by Lhyfe - in accordance with international and European regulations (CORSIA and RefuelEU).

SAF+ brings together a coalition of leading international players from across the aviation value chain. In July 2023, the company announced the signature of a memorandum of understanding with the Air France-KLM Group for the supply of second-generation e-SAF fuel, with the first deliveries scheduled for 2030.

Lhyfe produces green and renewable hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, at production units powered by renewable energy. The company's first site has already been operational since the second half of 2021, and two further sites in France were inaugurated in December 2023.

Several other sites are currently under construction or extension across Europe.

As part of this memorandum of understanding, Lhyfe and SAF+ plan to assess the potential for developing e-SAF production in the Le Havre area and to sign a co-development agreement.

The partners are aiming for a facility in the port region of Le Havre, where Lhyfe would build a green hydrogen production site with a capacity of more than 100 tonnes per day (300 MW of installed electrolysis capacity) to supply an e-SAF production site that SAF+ is planning to build. This industrial complex would be connected to the hydrocarbon transport network in order to transport the e-SAF obtained from Le Havre to airports in the Paris region, as well as in northern and eastern France via the existing infrastructure.

The two partners are aiming for a market launch by 2030, to align with market expectations and

the zero-emission targets set for 2050.

"This agreement between Lhyfe and SAF+ shows our shareholders and stakeholders that our European strategy is well on track. Demand for SAF in the coming years will be exponential, so we now need to be able to demonstrate that viable solutions will be put in place in the short term. The partnership signed today between two leaders like Lhyfe and SAF+ is proof that we can achieve these objectives," explained SAF+ CEO Jean Paquin.

Matthieu Guesné, Founder and CEO of Lhyfe said: "Through this ambitious agreement with SAF+, we are demonstrating our determination to help decarbonise not only industry and road transport, but also air transport, which in 2020 accounted for 2.9% of global CO2 emissions[1]. Green and renewable hydrogen is now a mature solution that has established itself as one of the pillars of decarbonisation. It can and must now be deployed as quickly as possible, including in the aviation industry".

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its second and third sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe. Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 195 staff at the end of December 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE). Lhyfe.com

Click to access the Lhyfe Media Kit (press kit and visuals)

About SAF+ International Group

SAF+, world leader in the production and marketing of e-SAF (electro Sustainable Aviation Fuel), provides a sustainable and exceptional commercially-ready solution for the decarbonisation of the aviation sector. E-SAF is one of the immediate and effective options available to the sector to achieve zero emissions by 2050, without the need for new infrastructure.

SAF+ has a state-of-the-art pilot plant in Montreal (Quebec, Canada) where it has proven its expertise and e-SAF production capabilities. The company is currently developing a portfolio of projects around the world. The first plant is scheduled to come on stream in 2028.

[1] Paper by Science Direct: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1352231020305689?via%3Dihub

