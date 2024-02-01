Elanders AB: Elanders makes changes in Group Management

Kevin Rogers has today chosen to step down from his position as Head of Global Sales in Group Management. He will continue to be responsible for parts of Elanders' operations in the UK. Instead, Charles Ickes and Ged Carabini will be part of Elanders' Group Management.

Charles Ickes is currently the CEO of Elanders' subsidiary Bergen Logistics. He has been with the company for the last five years, mainly working as the Chief Operations Officer in North America. He was previously Chief Logistics Officer for Rent the Runway in the USA.

Ged Carabini, the CEO of Kammac Ltd, a company recently acquired by Elanders, has more than 34 years of experience within the logistics industry. Earlier, he has been holding a number of Director posts across operations, business development and commercial.

Following the changes above, Elanders' Group Management will consist of the following persons going forward:

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO

Andréas Wikner, Group CFO

Sven Burkhard, responsible for Print & Packaging Solutions

Ged Carabini, responsible for Supply Chain Solutions (Kammac)

Charles Ickes, responsible for Supply Chain Solutions (Bergen Logistics)

Kok Khoon Lim, responsible for Supply Chain Solutions (Mentor Media)

Bernd Schwenger, responsible for Supply Chain Solutions (LGI)

