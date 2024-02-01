Caledonia Mining gab weitere erfreuliche Ergebnisse des Tiefbohrprogramms aus der Mine Blanket bekannt, Vizsla Silver geht voll auf Produktionskurs. Simon Cmrlec als Chief Operating Officer wird zu Vizsla Silver wechseln und Hannan Metals kündigte den Abschluss und die Einreichung seiner Declaracion de Impacto Ambiental ("DIA") oder Umweltverträglichkeitserklärung für sein Kupfer-Gold-Porphyr-Projekt Valiente in Peru an. Unternehmen im Überblick: Hannan Metals Ltd. - https://www.hannanmetals.com/ ISIN: CA4105841064 , WKN: A2DJ8Y , FRA: C8MQ.F , TSX: HAN.TO Weitere Videos von Hannan Metals Ltd. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/hannan-metals-ltd/ Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC - http://www.caledoniamining.com ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 , WKN: A2DY13 , FRA: 9CD1.F , TSX: CAL.TO , Valor: 36923136 Weitere Videos von Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/ Vizsla Silver Corp. - https://vizslasilvercorp.ca/ ISIN: CA92857Y1060 , WKN: A2PTL5 , FRA: 0G3.F , TSXV: VZLA.V , Valor: 42064860 Weitere Videos von Vizsla Silver Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/vizsla-silver-corp/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Gold Kupfer Silber Silver Development Production Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV