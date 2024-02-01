Caledonia Mining announced further encouraging results from the deep drilling program at the Blanket mine and Vizsla Silver is now full on track towards production. Simon Cmrlec will join Vizsla Silver as Chief Operating Officer and Hannan Metals announced the completion and submission of its Declaracion de Impacto Ambiental ("DIA") or Environmental Impact Statement for its Valiente copper-gold porphyry project in Peru. Company overview: Hannan Metals Ltd. - https://www.hannanmetals.com/ ISIN: CA4105841064 , WKN: A2DJ8Y , FRA: C8MQ.F , TSX: HAN.TO More videos about Hannan Metals Ltd. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/hannan-metals-ltd/ Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC - http://www.caledoniamining.com ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 , WKN: A2DY13 , FRA: 9CD1.F , TSX: CAL.TO , Valor: 36923136 More videos about Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/ Vizsla Silver Corp. - https://vizslasilvercorp.ca/ ISIN: CA92857Y1060 , WKN: A2PTL5 , FRA: 0G3.F , TSXV: VZLA.V , Valor: 42064860 More videos about Vizsla Silver Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/vizsla-silver-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver Copper Kupfer Development Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV