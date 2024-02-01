Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D5CW | ISIN: US65290E1010 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.02.24
18:44 Uhr
54,78 US-Dollar
+9,52
+21,03 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTRACKER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTRACKER INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BULLFROG AI
BULLFROG AI HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BULLFROG AI HOLDINGS INC3,810-21,93 %
ELEVAI LABS INC0,793+16,45 %
FIBROBIOLOGICS INC20,1500,00 %
NEXTRACKER INC54,78+21,03 %
REVELATION BIOSCIENCES INC3,230-62,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.