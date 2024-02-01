Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
01.02.2024 | 15:26
KeyBank Teammates Discuss Best Practices for Homebuying and Programs to Help Make Home Ownership Easier

KeyBank's community investments in Northeast Ohio made in 2023 highlighted

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / KeyBank

Recently, KeyBank Senior Mortgage Loan Officer, NMLS# 1097632, Raul Gongora and Corporate Responsibility Officer Mattie Jones-Hollowell appeared on "New Day Cleveland" on WJW-TV to discuss Key's commitment to its hometown of Cleveland and ways banks can help make homebuying and homeownership easier.

Watch the KeyBank home lending and community investment segment on FOX 8/WJW-TV

In 2023, KeyBank supported 12 non-profit organizations with grants totaling more than $6 million to further their missions of bettering Northeast Ohio. The grant dollars support workforce development, education, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. These investments are part of KeyBank's commitment to help clients, communities and organizations thrive.

Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

KeyBank Member FDIC. NMLS #399797. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status.NOTICE: This is not a commitment to lend or extend credit. Conditions and restrictions may apply. All mortgage products are subject to credit and collateral approval. Mortgage products are available in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. Hazard insurance and, if applicable, flood insurance are required on collateral property. Actual rates, fees, and terms are based on those offered as of the date of application and are subject to change without notice. © 2024 KeyCorp. CFMA# 240117-2405629



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

