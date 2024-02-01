Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc.'s (TSXV: IMIN) ("iMining"), subsidiary AiMining Technologies, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Hossein Ahmadvand to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Ahmadvand, with his extensive experience in computer engineering and artificial intelligence, is set to bring a new depth of expertise to the team.

Dr. Ahmadvand received his doctorate from Sharif University of Technology, one of the most prestigious universities in the Middle East and has since amassed over 15 years of experience in the fields of information technology, telecom, and AI. His tenure as a post-doc researcher at the University of Calgary further underscores his commitment to advancing the field of AI.

Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointment, stating, "Hossein's vast experience in AI, including his work in LLMs, Explainable AI, Computer Vision, and Data Science, makes him an invaluable addition to our advisory board. His insights will be crucial as we continue to innovate and lead in the AI sector."

Dr. Ahmadvand's career highlights include serving as Chief Technology Officer at Nextera Innovation Center and Accelerator, where he honed his skills in machine learning, data science, and image processing. He also boasts significant academic contributions, with numerous publications in high-impact journals and conferences.

"I am thrilled to join the AiMining Technologies team and contribute to ground-breaking projects in AI," said Dr. Ahmadvand. "The opportunity to collaborate with a team at the forefront of AI innovation is truly exciting, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help AiMining Technologies achieve new heights in AI research and application."

Dr. Ahmadvand's appointment is expected to significantly enhance AiMining Technologies' research and development capabilities, driving the company's mission to provide cutting-edge AI solutions across various industries.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company which together with its subsidiaries acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serves private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies Inc., stands at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation. Comprising a dedicated research arm focused on collaboration with esteemed institutions and a monetization arm geared towards market engagement, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology portfolio and is committed to advancing responsible AI development.

