(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

GECINA (Paris:GFC):

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights January 2024 76,670,861 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,670,861 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,865,127

Previous declaration

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights December 2023 76,670,861 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,670,861 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,880,527

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 575,031,457.50 euros

Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex 02, France

Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201381052/en/

Contacts:

GECINA