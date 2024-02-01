

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla China recently shared more details about the enhancements made to its Model Y range on its official Weibo account.



The updates include a price reduction for select models and the first significant Over-The-Air (OTA) update of the year.



Despite increasing competition, Tesla is rolling out a hardware upgrade for its Model Y lineup. The Cybertruck also had its official launch in China on January 28, showcasing its off-road capabilities and generating considerable public interest.



The Model Y will now be equipped with Hardware 4.0 (HW 4.0) at no extra charge. HW 4.0 comprises cameras, sensors, and an onboard computer that supports Tesla's driver-assistance software. The company has disclosed details about the HW 4.0 update, which brings substantial improvements to the integrated computer, driving features, and overall performance.



The HW 4.0 enhancement boosts the Model Y's autonomous capabilities with a maximum detection range of 424 meters and a five-fold increase in chip computing power. The SUV will receive the new FSD computer 2, Autopilot sensors, cameras, and a radar unit, with additional cameras installed in various locations.



Tesla has opted to keep the pricing of the Model Y unchanged, underscoring its dedication to cutting-edge technology without passing on additional costs to consumers.



Tesla's Model Y series in China offers three variants, all featuring the HW 4.0 self-driving computer. The company has introduced functionalities like 'Highway Service Area Alerts' and 'Supercharger Stall Unlock' for drivers covering long distances.



Apart from safety enhancements, Tesla has incorporated entertainment upgrades aligned with the New Year theme. The OTA update introduces a revamped in-car iQiyi app, enhanced QQ Music playback, new atmospheric music, a light show, and voice-controlled operations.



