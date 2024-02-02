

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global (SPGI) announced the appointment of Christopher Craig to Interim Chief Financial Officer. The appointment will be effective February 12, 2024, as the company continues evaluating internal and external CFO candidates. It was previously announced that Ewout Steenbergen will depart the company in March to pursue a new professional opportunity.



'Chris has been instrumental in developing our financial management strategy and key initiatives across the company in his role as Chief Accounting Officer for S&P Global,' said Douglas Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer.



