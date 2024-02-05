Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) ("Safe Supply" or "the Company"), a pioneering company dedicated to fostering safer and healthier communities through investing, partnering, incubating and accelerating companies operating across the scheduled narcotics ecosystem, applauds the recent call by Dr. Bonnie Henry for the expansion of the safer-supply program in British Columbia.

The safer-supply program, a first of its kind in B.C., enables medical professionals to prescribe regulated opioids to substance users, aiming to mitigate the dangers associated with illicit drug use. Dr. Henry's report highlights the urgent need for a broader spectrum of prescription drugs to combat the province's drug crisis, despite potential risks of diversion.

Recognizing the societal risks, Dr. Henry has recommended the formation of a scientific and clinical committee to monitor and address any arising issues, a move that Safe Supply Streaming fully supports. Henry's report says that currently, based on evidence that is available, "a safer supply policy can be ethically defended and prioritized". She says while they can't yet say prescribed safer supply is evidence-based, because there simply isn't enough evidence out there, what is available is promising. "Evidence alone never tells you what to do. It has to be put in the context and understanding of what's happening in the community and in the areas around the evidence."

Major media outlets like CBC and Global News have picked up on this.

Safe Supply Streaming as an organization is determined to work alongside the government and Health Canada officials to tackle the fentanyl crisis that plagues communities across the nation.

"Safe Supply Streaming stands at the forefront of this public health challenge, contributing to a framework that supports the well-being of individuals and the safety of our communities," said Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO of Safe Supply. "Our investment and partnership strategies are geared towards companies that not only share our vision for a harm-reduced future but also demonstrate potential for sustainable and impactful solutions."

The Company also supports the establishment of ethics committees and the utilization of data to inform and guide policies and practices. This data-driven approach is crucial for understanding the complexities of the drug crisis and for developing strategies that prioritize human dignity and public health. This endorsement reflects Safe Supply's ethos of embracing responsible and ethical practices while seeking new opportunities for investors.

The Company's focus on contributing to a robust healthcare infrastructure positions it as a leader in the movement to alleviate the consequences of the opioid epidemic. As a part of its commitment to creating a safer ecosystem in healthcare, Safe Supply is actively incubating, accelerating, and investing in companies poised to offer innovative solutions ranging from harm reduction and testing to addiction treatment facilities.

About Safe Supply

Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. is a public company committed to reducing the harm caused by the opioid crisis. Through strategic investments in healthcare, legal, and regulatory sectors, the company supports and partners with businesses that develop innovative and ethical solutions for addiction treatment and drug testing.

SafeSupply Streaming is dedicated to fostering a safer and healthier future for all. Learn more at www.safesupply.com and follow Safe Supply on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

