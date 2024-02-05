Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) ("Argo", the "Company") is pleased to provide the following summary of recent achievements, and the expanding horizons of biochar applications, underscoring Argo's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

In a commitment to advancing sustainable organic nutrient solutions, Argo introduced BioPellets, a novel organic nutrient product resulting from its licensing agreement with Canadian AgriChar. These enhanced organic nutrient biopellets allow users to participate in regenerative soil enrichment programs, with their native soil.

Argo's joint venture with Pacific Composting Inc. achieved a significant milestone with the completion of the expansion and startup of the worm casting installation. This collaboration enhances operational efficiencies, sharing expertise and proprietary information. The joint venture aims to offer industry-leading organic soil, initially targeting the British Columbia market.

Mr. Peter Hoyle, Argo CEO, commented, "With our biochar-based products and our joint venture with Pacific Composting, Argo is positioning itself to contribute to environmentally conscious and economically viable agricultural solutions. Due to Biochar's unique properties, Argo is also exploring other potential uses of biochar over a range of industrial applications."

Effective January 30, 2024, Argo and Graphene Leaders Canada agreed to terminate the memorandum of understanding entered into on Dec 14, 2023 (see News release Dec 18, 2023). Both companies will continue to pursue separate avenues of product innovation.

The Company also announces that it has engaged King Tide Media LLC ("King Tide") (806E Windward Way #816 Lake Worth, Florida; phone 843-368-7691; email james@kingtidemedia.net) to increase public awareness of the Company and its products/services for a one month period commencing on February 5, 2024, and that the term of the marketing services may be extended at the discretion of management depending on, amongst other things, the efficiency of the marketing services. The Company has budgeted US$25,000 for the marketing services of King Tide, including digital marketing and content creation. The Company will not issue any securities to King Tide as compensation for marketing services and King Tide has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

Diverse Industrial Applications: Paving the Way for Innovation

Argo is actively engaged in exploring biochar's potential across a range of industrial applications.

Water Filtration and Treatment : Biochar's porous structure and absorption properties make it a promising material for water filtration and treatment. It can be used to remove contaminants, impurities, and even certain heavy metals from water, contributing to improved water quality.

Environmental Remediation : Biochar's ability to adsorb and immobilize pollutants makes it valuable for environmental remediation projects. It can be applied to contaminated sites to absorb pollutants, aiding in the cleanup of areas affected by industrial spills or waste.

Construction Materials : Biochar can be integrated into construction materials such as concrete and asphalt to enhance their structural properties. These applications promote durability and reduce environmental impacts.

Battery Technology : Biochar has shown potential in energy storage applications, particularly in battery technology. Its unique structure and conductivity properties make it a candidate for inclusion in electrodes.

Carbon Capture and Sequestration : Biochar's carbon-negative nature makes it a potential tool for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS). By capturing carbon during its production and incorporating it into various applications, including concrete and other construction materials, biochar helps mitigate the impact of CO2 emissions on the environment.

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The company specializes in producing and developing organic products, including soil amendments, living soils, biofertilizers, vermicompost and compost extracts formulated specifically for high-value crops. The Company's vision and overall business plan are to create an established brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. The company was founded in 2018, and its production facilities have been expanded and relocated to Duncan, British Columbia, in a joint venture with Pacific Composting.

