Clariane (Paris:CLARI) (CLARIA.PA ISIN FR0010386334), today announces the sale of its 50% stake in a portfolio of six care residences to Aedifica in the Netherlands. This transaction, with a total contractual sale value amounts to approximately €25 million, is part of the Group's debt reduction policy.

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law, specializing in European healthcare real estate, particularly in the field of care for the elderly.

The partnership between Clariane and Aedifica started in 2020 on the back of the development of Clariane in the Netherlands. The construction of the six facilities has been completed between 2022 and 2023, according to the best standards of care and accomodation.

Following this transaction, Aedifica will own 100% of the buildings concerned, whereas Clariane will continue to operate the 6 facilities, under the brands "Stepping Stones", "Het Gouden Hart" and "Hestia".

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in seven countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year the Group's 67,000 professionals provide services to over 800,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing home (Korian, Seniors Residencias, Berkley, etc.), healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Les essentiels, Ages et Vie, etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added to its bylaws a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".

Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: CLARI ISIN: FR0010386334

