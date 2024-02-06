Das Instrument 4XO CA77937B2003 ROVER METALS CORP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.02.2024
The instrument 4XO CA77937B2003 ROVER METALS CORP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 07.02.2024
Das Instrument 7PF SE0014956306 SYNCRO GROUP AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.02.2024
The instrument 7PF SE0014956306 SYNCRO GROUP AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 07.02.2024
Das Instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP. VINKUL.SF1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.02.2024
The instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP. VINKUL.SF1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 07.02.2024
Das Instrument 4HG SE0013486552 QLIFE HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.02.2024
The instrument 4HG SE0013486552 QLIFE HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 07.02.2024
