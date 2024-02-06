

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) reported Tuesday fourth-quarter consolidated net income of 1.60 billion euros, higher than last year's 1.08 billion euros.



Operating income amounted to 6.37 billion euros, up 12.5 percent from 5.67 billion euros in 2022.



Net interest income was 4 billion euros, a growth of 30.4 percent from last year's 3.06 billion euros.



Further, the company said the total dividend per share proposed for 2023 is 29.60 euro cents, including 15.20 euro cents as proposed remaining dividend. The full year dividend is nearly twice the dividend of 16.39 euro cents paid for 2022.



Looking ahead, the company said the implementation of the 2022-2025 Business Plan is proceeding, with the prospect of net income in 2024 and 2025 to exceed 8 billion euros.



For 2024, solid revenue growth is expected, driven by a further increase in net interest income and growth in net fee and commission income.



In Milan, the shares were gaining around 1.45 percent to trade at 2.91 euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken