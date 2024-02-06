

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CEO Neal Mohan announced on Tuesday that YouTube TV had surpassed 8 million subscribers milestone. He also discussed about the video giant's next 'four big' frontiers, which includes emphasis on artificial intelligence, recognizing creators as next-generation studios, building the living room experience, and protecting the creator economy.



In a letter to the video community, Mohan informed that currently more than 3 million channels had received over $70 billion ad-revenue share through YouTube Partner Program over the last three years.



'Creators are truly entrepreneurs, and we're helping them diversify the ways they make money on YouTube. We're investing in ways creators earn money while helping viewers shop for products. And viewers are directly supporting their favorite creators through fan funding features like channel memberships', CEO said.



Mohan further emphasized on the fact that creators should be recognized in key industry forums as entrepreneurs. However, he also noted that, 'most governments don't account for creators in their labor data'.



The CEO said that the video giant had recently introduced AI experiments, such as 'Dream Screen' to make AI-generated backgrounds for YouTube shorts, and 'Music AI incubator' to get feedback from artists on the ways AI can supercharge their creativity. Last year, it had launched 'Dream Track' to explore the possibilities of AI in music in collaboration with artists from the industry.



Mohan ensured that to tackle AI-related challenges, along with current policies the platform will 'also add new layers of transparency and protections. For example, in the coming months, we'll introduce labels that inform viewers when the realistic content they're seeing is synthetic'



The CEO stated that YouTube has the potential to replace traditional TV as the viewers globally watch now watch more than 1 billion hours on average of the video platform content.



Ensuring about its commitment to creators, Mohan stated that, 'We're focused on our responsibility efforts in every aspect of our work, and we'll continue to make investments in the teams and technologies that protect the YouTube community'.



Earlier, YouTube had announced that YouTube premium and YouTube music had crossed 100 million subscribers



