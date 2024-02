Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, will announce its FY-2023 results on Thursday, 7 March 2024.

On the day, at 09.00 am (GMT) and 10.00 am (CET) the Company will host a video presentation and Q&A session for analysts and investors, via a live webcast and audio conference call.

The live webcast can be viewed through the following link: https://www.investis-live.com/ctp/65a905419608da1200b599f1/hrte

To join the presentation by telephone, please dial one of the following numbers and enter the participant access code 882463

Germany +49 32 22109 8334 France +33 9 70 73 39 58 The Netherlands +31 85 888 7233 United Kingdom +44 20 3936 2999 United States +1 646 787 9445

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

A recording will be available on CTP's website within 24 hours after the presentation: https://www.ctp.eu/investors/financial-reports/

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 11.2 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 30 September 2023. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Patryk Statkiewicz, Group Head of Marketing PR

Mobile: +31 (0) 629 596 119

Email: patryk.statkiewicz@ctp.eu