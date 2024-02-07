Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
WKN: 555750 | ISIN: DE0005557508
Xetra
07.02.24
17:36 Uhr
22,355 Euro
-0,310
-1,37 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
TecDAX
STOXX Europe 600
T-Mobile: Hospital CIOs Weigh 5G As Digitized Medicine Pushes Wi-Fi to Its Limits

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / T-Mobile

Originally published by The Wall Street Journal on wsj.com

At Boston Children's Hospital, CIO Heather Nelson said she has been working with T-Mobile to build a hybrid 5G environment, which would support both secure hospital traffic as well as general public connections, but with the idea that Wi-Fi would remain as a backup.

"We knew our current legacy systems couldn't scale," she said. With new technology coming, she added, "We knew that we needed to shift our clinical mobility strategies, why not do it and why not make sure that it's scalable and that we can grow with it, and that it can grow with us." She added that she's had conversations with many medical device manufacturers that are embedding 5G capabilities in their products.

Continue reading here

Tampa General Hospital's CareComm command center uses artificial intelligence and patient data to increase efficiency. PHOTO: TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile



View the original press release on accesswire.com

