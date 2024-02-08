Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Wird das die beste Rohstoffaktie in 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
08.02.2024 | 08:31
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

One Heritage Group plc: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Directorate change

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Directorate change 

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Directorate change 
08-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
8 February 2024 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company" or "One Heritage") 
Appointment of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Directorate Change 
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to 
announce the appointment of Stuart Ormisher as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Board with 
immediate effect. 
Stuart has over 13 years' experience in real estate, with his most recent position being CFO at Property Alliance Group 
where he oversaw group reporting and commercial finance, including development transactions and funding options ranging 
from traditional debt finance to forward funding. Prior to joining Property Alliance Group, Stuart spent seven years at 
Bruntwood Group in a number of senior roles including working directly on key development projects. Stuart started his 
career with Grant Thornton's Real Estate unit, where he worked on several large Public Private Partnership projects. 
Following our announcement on the 29 September 2023, Anthony Unsworth, current CFO, will resign as Executive Director 
and CFO with effect from 16 February 2024. 
 
David Izett, Chairman of One Heritage Group commented: "I am delighted that Stuart is joining One Heritage Group PLC as 
Chief Financial Officer and I welcome him to the Board of Directors. We are looking forward to benefitting from his 
financial expertise and sector experience gained in property development in the North of England. On behalf of the 
Board, I wish to thank Anthony for his substantial contribution as CFO. We wish him every success in his future 
endeavors." 
 
 
This announcement is made in compliance with the Company's obligations under Listing Rule 9.6.11R. 
 
The Company confirms that no other disclosures are required pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R. 
 
 
Contacts 
 
One Heritage Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily 
in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC 
became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  302342 
EQS News ID:  1832655 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1832655&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.