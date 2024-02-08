Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2024) - Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company"), a leader in the food and beverage industry, is thrilled to report a significant milestone in Purebread's business, fueled by the successful launch of new holiday products, enhanced marketing efforts, and a loyal customer base.

Purebread Operational Highlights for December 2023:

Purebread saw a 45% increase in customer traffic compared to last year, showcasing the brand's growing appeal.

The new YVR location demonstrated exceptional performance, seamlessly serving over 15,000 customers during the bustling holiday season.

Existing stores outperformed growth expectations with a notable 15% rise in same-store activity, underscoring consistent consumer demand.

The gift card program saw an impressive 85% jump in year-over-year orders, indicating strong brand loyalty and customer engagement.

Boosted by increased marketing and promotional strategies, online orders climbed by 29% YOY, enhancing revenue and operational efficiency.

Management Commentary:

"In December 2023, Purebread's performance exceeded our expectations, marking a season of remarkable achievement," says CEO Andrew Barnes. "This success is a testament to our dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction. The strategic acquisition of Purebread has allowed us to extend our market reach and improve efficiency, establishing new industry standards. This initiative has fortified our position in the market, heralding a future of robust growth and unparalleled value for our customers and shareholders. We are excited about the journey ahead."

Looking Forward:

Coho anticipates releasing the next quarter's financial results by the end of February 2024. This forthcoming report will provide deeper insights into the company's financial health and the strategic impact of recent initiatives, including the Purebread acquisition. Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to stay tuned for these updates, as Coho continues to navigate a path of growth and innovation.

About Purebread and Coho Collective Kitchens Inc.

Coho is a growing player in commercial real estate and food technology, operating fast casual restaurants and shared-kitchen facilities. As Canada's largest shared-kitchen company, Coho is expanding its presence and services. Through their combined efforts, Coho and Purebread strive to positively impact the communities in which they operate.

For more information, please visit cohocollectivekitchens.com or contact:

Andrew Barnes, Chief Executive Officer

Coho Collective Kitchens

andrew@cohocommissary.com

(778) 877-6513

