Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2024) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBD-PA) (the "Company"), one of the nation's leading and most trusted CBD companies, proudly announces the appointment of Joe Baghadjian as Vice President of Wholesale Sales.

The addition of Joe Baghadjian to the cbdMD team brings a wealth of expertise and a unique skill set to the cbdMD. With over six years of experience in CBD sales and a background as a trained chemist, Baghadjian's credentials have driven his success in the industry. His previous roles at reputable companies such as Kazmira and Arvanna have equipped him with invaluable insights that will significantly contribute to cbdMD's growth and success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe Baghadjian to our team," said cbdMD's interim CEO and CFO, Ronan Kennedy. "Joe's extensive experience in CBD sales, international contacts, combined with his scientific background, make him the perfect fit to help us continue to grow and expand our brand."

In addition to his robust sales knowledge and experience, Baghadjian brings multilingual skills to the table, enabling him to create deep global partnerships. Fluent in five languages, his ability to communicate effectively with international clients adds a significant edge to cbdMD's global outreach.

"I am honored to join the team at cbdMD," said Joe Baghadjian. "I am passionate about training and developing others, and I am excited to contribute to cbdMD's success in the CBD market. I believe that my experience and skills will play a crucial role in driving revenue and expanding cbdMD's reach."

For further inquiries or to learn more about cbdMD's wholesale opportunities, please contact cbdMD's wholesale department at wholesale@cbdmd.com

For more information about cbdMD, please visit cbdmd.com. Engage on social at @cbdmd.usa.

About cbdMD:

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as Full Spectrum and Delta 9 THC products. The cbdMD brand currently includes high-quality, premium CBD products including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, sleep aids and more. The Company's Paw CBD brand includes formulated pet products including tinctures and chews in varying strengths. To learn more about cbdMD and the complete line of products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to federal and state CBD regulation, and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, as amended, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

Contact Information:

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy, Interim CEO & CFO

+1 (704) 445-3064

IR@cbdmd.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197259

SOURCE: cbdMD