RWE and PPC have announced the final investment decision for the construction of a 450 MWp solar plant in Greece through their joint venture, Meton Energy S.A. RWE has also shared the details of a 35 MW/41 MWh battery storage project - its first utility-scale storage facility in the Netherlands.German energy company RWE and Greek state-owned utility PPC have announced the final investment decision for the construction of a 450 MWp solar plant within the boundaries of a former lignite mine in Western Macedonia, northern Greece. They will build the project through their joint venture company, Meton ...

