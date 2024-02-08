Press Release

Vantiva appoints new Directors and Chairman to Board of Directors following strategic acquisition of CommScope Home Networks

Brian Shearer, TPG Angelo Gordon, appointed Chairman of Board of Directors.

TPG Angelo Gordon and CommScope Holding Company, Inc. representatives

join Board of Directors.

Barclays Bank Ireland Plc. appointed Board Observer.

Paris - February 8th, 2024 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI),a global technology leader enabling Network Service Providers (NSPs) to connect consumers around the world, today announced Brian Shearer, Head of European Credit Solutions at Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. ("TPG Angelo Gordon"), has been appointed as a Director and Chairman of Vantiva's Board of Directors. His appointment will be presented to shareholders for approval at the next General Meeting.

The announcement follows last month's completion of Vantiva's acquisition of the Home Networks division of U.S. company CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: COMM), bringing together two major players in the connected home market.

Brian Shearer's appointment follows the appointment of representatives of TPG Angelo Gordon and CommScope Company Inc. ("CommScope"), Nicola Mueller and Krista Bowen, respectively, who were elected to the Board at the last General Meeting. Vantiva also announced the appointment of Barclays Bank Ireland Plc, represented by Shabab Ditta, as Board Observer.

Brian Shearer replaces Richard Moat, who stepped down after a long tenure to allow, and in support of, a change in strategic direction following successful completion of the CommScope Home Networks acquisition.

Brian Shearer brings valuable financial and strategic commercial expertise to Vantiva's Board, and he looks forward to working with the Board and the company, to ensure Vantiva's long-term success and help realize the benefits of the transformative CommScope connected homes merger in the nearer term.

Brian Shearer has been a professional investor across various sectors and geographies since 2010. He is currently a Managing Director and the Head of European Credit Solutions at TPG Angelo Gordon, the diversified credit and real estate investing platform of TPG, a leading global asset manager with over $200 billion of AUM. Prior to joining TPG Angelo Gordon, Brian Shearer was a senior investment professional at Taconic Capital and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

Nicola Mueller is a Director at TPG Angelo Gordon. Nicola Mueller joined TPG Angelo Gordon in 2019 and is a senior investment professional in the TPG Angelo Gordon European Credit Solutions team. Prior to TPG Angelo Gordon, Nicola Mueller was an investment professional at Oaktree Capital Management and Goldman Sachs. Nicola Mueller brings valuable financial expertise to the Board.

Krista Bowen is Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of CommScope, which she joined in 2010. Krista Bowen will bring over 25 years of legal experience to the Board in addition to a wealth of knowledge on CommScope Home Networks. Prior to joining CommScope, Krista Bowen was a partner at the law firm Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, specializing in mergers and acquisitions.

Shabab Ditta joined Barclays in 2006 and is a Managing Director in the Credit Trading business at Barclays Bank Plc.

Vantiva's Board of Directors now comprises 12 directors, 60% of whom are independent. The proportion of women on the Board is 50%.

