Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2024) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBD-PA), one of the nation's leading, highly trusted and widely recognized CBD companies, today announces that it will host a conference call at 4:20 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, to discuss the company's December 31, 2023 first quarter of fiscal 2024 financial results and business progress.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Tuesday February 13, 2024, 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time



USA/Canada: 800-319-4610



International: 604-638-5340



Teleconference Replay dial in:



USA/Canada: 855-669-9658



International: 412-317-0088



Replay Passcode: 0714



Webcast/Webcast Replay link - available through February 13, 2025: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13171





About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as Full Spectrum and Delta 9 THC products. The cbdMD brand currently includes high-quality, premium CBD products including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, sleep aids and more. The Company's Paw CBD brand includes formulated pet products including tinctures, chews and topicals in varying strengths. To learn more about cbdMD and the complete line of products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

Contact Information:

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy, Interim CEO and CFO

Phone: +1 (704) 445-3064 email: IR@cbdmd.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197287

SOURCE: cbdMD