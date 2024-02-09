

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Friday, Helix Acquisition Corp. II Class A Ordinary Shares (HLXB) announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 16 million Class A ordinary shares at $10 per share.



The underwriter has a 45-day option to buy an additional 2,400,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price.



The offering is anticipated to be completed on February 13, 2024, and the shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol 'HLXB'.



The company is backed by Helix Holdings II LLC and led by Bihua Chen as the CEO and Caleb Tripp as the CFO.



