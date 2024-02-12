Denisa Sakova, Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minster of Economy, has signed an agreement with Japanese plastics manufacturer Sekisui Chemical, which is developing flexible photovoltaic panels. Sakova says the aim is to explore the possibility of producing the panels in Slovakia. Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Denisa Sakova, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan's Sekisui Chemical. Sekisui Chemical is designing lightweight perovskite PV technology. It aims to commercialize flexible panels in 2025. "We are interested not only in working together ...

