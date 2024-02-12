Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Subsidiary Special Projects Makes Its Mark on New York Fashion Week Collaborating With CHANEL, Gucci and Valentino on Their Respective Boutique Openings

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Dolphin Entertainment's (NASDAQ:DLPN) wholly owned subsidiary Special Projects, synonymous with luxury fashion and jewelry, was key to the successful CHANEL, Gucci and Valentino retail event strategies by curating a cross-section of celebrities and culture carriers to create the perfect Fashion Week atmosphere and guest curation for each event.

On February 6, Valentino and Special Projects marked the opening of the Valentino Soho location with a party in the boutique followed by late-night dancing at Sartiano's. Guests like Bowen Yang, Nicky Hilton and Dylan Sprouse helped fete the brand.

On February 7, CHANEL and Special Projects drew a diverse collective of A-List talent to toast the opening of their Watches and Fine Jewelry 5th Avenue Flagship boutique, the first of its kind in the United States. The stars in attendance cast a brilliant glow upon the jewelry with guests including Carey Mulligan, Kerry Washington, America Ferrera, Elizabeth Olsen, Dianna Agron, Rose Byrne, Rachel Brosnahan, Katie Holmes, Phoebe Tonkin, Whitney Peak, Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton, Michelle Williams, Chase Sui Wonders, Amandla Stenberg, Seth Meyers, Taylour Paige, Victoria Pedretti, Natasha Lyonne, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Molly Gordon, Christopher Abbott, Kelsey Asbille and Zazie Beetz all coming together in the name of CHANEL. The Boutique opening was followed by a dinner and performance by Gracie Abrams in a private space on Fifth Avenue.

Special Projects joined Gucci in closing out Fashion Week on February,10, with a party in honor of Sabato De Sarno's debut collection, Ancora. Taking place at the newly renovated Wooster Street boutique, the event went late into the night with stars including Jessica Chastain, Jodie Turner-Smith, Natasha Lyonne, Kinglsey Ben-Adir, Elliot Page, Kiki Layne, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Beanie Feldstein, Clara McGregor, Talia Ryder, Grace Burns, Selah Marley, Jeremy O. Harris and Josh Safdie taking part in the celebration.

About Special Projects

Special Projects is a world-renowned talent booking, creative content, and special events agency that elevates media, fashion, and lifestyle brands through the unique use of celebrities and storytelling. Trusted by both companies and public figures, Special Projects creates opportunities that garner press, build engagement, drive sales, and uniquely position our partners within the zeitgeist. Our core services include talent strategy and partnerships, event activation and guest list curation, and brand amplification through celebrities, influencers, and culture-defining personalities. Our keen trend-spotting and cultural forecasting abilities allow us to keep our finger on the pulse of pop culture and highlight new talents before they hit the mainstream. Special Projects has been featured in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, among other outlets. To learn more, visit specialprojectsmedia.com

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and The Digital Department complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities and social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

