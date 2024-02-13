Western Selection Plc - Adjournment of Second General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13

13 February 2024

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

("Western" or the "Company")

Adjournment of Second General Meeting

Further to its announcement on 31 January 2024 that the Second General Meeting had been adjourned, the Second General Meeting has now been further adjourned until 11.00 am on Friday 16 February 2024 whilst the Company awaits formal confirmation from Companies House that the Company has been re-registered as a private limited company. The Company has filed the requisite documentation and is in regular communication with Companies House as to the progress of the Company's application for re-registration but this is otherwise outside of the Company's control.

When confirmation of the re-registration is received from Companies House, the Company will be able to hold the Second General Meeting whereby the final resolution to approve the Reduction of Capital, which is required for the Return of Capital process to proceed, can be put to shareholders.

The Effective Date for the purposes of the Return of Capital to shareholders will now be the business day following the date on which the Second General Meeting is held.

Within 14 days of the new Effective Date, capital distributions will be made to relevant shareholders under the Return of Capital and share certificates will be despatched to shareholders who/which have elected to retain shares in the Company.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Company's announcement of 28 December 2023.

The Directors accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries: