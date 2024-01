Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading



29-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The following securities will be withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from market open today, 29 January 2024:

Western Selection PLC

Ordinary shares

Symbol: WESP

ISIN: GB00B0B9G855

Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu

Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

