Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining"), a leading Canadian technology firm dedicated to fostering future technology ventures in Canada, proudly announces an addition to AiMining Technologies' ("AiMining") Scientific Advisory Board.

AiMining is delighted to welcome Dr. Shazia Akbar, Canada's leading AI Healthcare expert, to its Advisory Board. Holding a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Computer Science from the University of Dundee, Dr. Akbar's research focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare advancements, particularly in partnership with renowned institutions like University of Toronto, Sunnybrook Research Institute and the Vector Institute.

Prior to joining AiMining Technologies, Dr. Akbar held key positions, including serving as a Postdoctoral Fellow at Sunnybrook Research Institute, where she initiated deep learning techniques in breast tissue images, collaborating closely with pathologists to enhance cancer detection. Her involvement with the Vector Institute further underscores her dedication to advancing AI technologies within Canada.

Dr. Shazia Akbar also held various positions at other well-regarded institutions, including serving as a Postdoctoral Fellow at NYU Langone Medical Center, where she focused on the development of MRI pulse sequences for pediatric patients and explored deep learning techniques for MRI imaging. She also contributed as an Image Analysis Research Intern at Toshiba Medical Visualization Systems (Europe) Ltd, where she researched and implemented feature extraction algorithms for medical image analysis.

Furthermore, Dr. Shazia Akbar has been instrumental in transforming dental care practices worldwide as the Founder of Okare AI, using artificial intelligence and imaging to deliver superior oral healthcare to patients.

In addition to her academic and professional achievements, Dr. Shazia Akbar is committed to community service, having volunteered at Barnardo's Children, a charity supporting children with disabilities. She is also an advocate for Women in Tech and has volunteered for events and workshops to promote and encourage women in STEM.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Khurram Shroff, Chairman and CEO of iMining, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Dr. Akbar's expertise and contributions align seamlessly with AiMining's mission to revolutionize AI solutions for societal betterment. Her Canadian roots and extensive experience make her an integral part of our vision at AiMining Technologies."

In her new role, Dr. Akbar will serve on the Advisory Board of AiMining Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of iMining Technologies. She will work closely with the AiMining team to establish a world-class research lab in Canada, attract top talent, secure funding, and drive AI research initiatives across various sectors, with a primary focus on healthcare.

"AiMining Technologies is poised to make ground-breaking discoveries that will enhance lives and propel AI advancements across diverse sectors," said Dr. Akbar. "I am thrilled to contribute to this vision by establishing a premier research facility in Canada and championing AI-driven solutions, particularly in critical areas like healthcare."

Dr. Akbar's appointment underscores AiMining's commitment to fostering innovation within Canada's thriving AI ecosystem. Her collaboration with leading scientists and researchers will accelerate AI-driven scientific inquiry, benefiting humanity on a global scale.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company which together with its subsidiaries acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serves private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies Inc., stands at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation. Comprising a dedicated research arm focused on collaboration with esteemed institutions and a monetization arm geared towards market engagement, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology portfolio and is committed to advancing responsible AI development.

