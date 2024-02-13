Altigen Technologies: Altigen Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call Information

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (also known as Altigen Technologies) (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider today announced it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).
What: Altigen First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call and Webcast
When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET)
Dial In:
Toll-Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 924003
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2183/49956
Replay:
Toll-Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 49956
About Altigen Technologies
Altigen Technologies (OTCQB: ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.
Contact:
Carolyn David
Vice President of Finance
Altigen Communications, Inc.
(408) 597-9033
ir@altigen.com
SOURCE: Altigen Technologies
